Unblock OnlyFans with a VPN

Why is OnlyFans blocked?

There are several ways you could get blocked on OnlyFans. Users can be blocked by country or IP address. Content creators on OnlyFans also have the ability to restrict and block users.

You might live in a country or be connected to a network that blocks the website. It’s also possible that someone at your IP address—a roommate, relative, or just another customer at the cafe—has breached the OnlyFans terms of service (knowingly or unknowingly) and has been temporarily banned by the service.