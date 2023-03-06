Get the Best My5 VPN How to stream Channel 5 online with a VPN
Watch My5 (Channel 5) securely with a VPN and stream British TV, movies, reality shows, live sport, and more.
- Blazing-fast HD streaming
- Watch shows securely
- Easy setup on all devices
- Throttle-free, blazing-fast HD streaming
- Watch shows securely on any network
- Set up easily on all your devices
30-day money-back guarantee
Stream Channel 5 with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.
Step 3
Log in to your free My5 account and stream all you want.
What’s on My5?
My5 is the video-on-demand platform and catch-up service for Channel 5. In addition to TV apps, My5 also offers free online streaming of Channel 5 content for viewers with a UK IP address. This includes programs from Channel 5, 5Star, 5USA, 5Action, and 5Select.
5Star
5USA
5Action
5Select
Channel 5
Start streaming with ExpressVPN
Streaming with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
The best VPN for multiple devices
FAQ: My5 VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with My5?
Yes! Connecting to an ExpressVPN server in the United Kingdom will give you a secure, private, and encrypted connection. Our VPN servers are optimized to give you fast, throttle-free access, so you’ll never have to sacrifice privacy, security, or video quality while watching My5.
Does ExpressVPN come with a My5 account?
No. If you want to stream My5 content, you’ll need to sign up for a free My5 account on your own. ExpressVPN merely complements My5 by ensuring you can stream securely from anywhere, even on public Wi-Fi, and without content-based throttling by your internet service provider or network administrator.
Will ExpressVPN slow down my My5 live streams?
Though any VPN could theoretically cause a reduction in streaming speeds, ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the fastest VPN services, so you probably won’t notice any difference. Our servers are constantly optimized for speed, and Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, is engineered for blazing-fast data transfer.
Another benefit of using ExpressVPN is that it circumvents throttling based on content. If your internet provider or Wi-Fi administrator is deliberately slowing down certain kinds of traffic, like streaming services, connecting to an encrypted ExpressVPN server can actually result in an increase in speeds and an improved streaming experience.
Should I use a free proxy to stream My5?
You won’t be able to find a free VPN for streaming My5 content that offers ExpressVPN’s reliability, speed, privacy features, and customer support. Many free VPNs won’t work as advertised and may even sell your data or leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
Try ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
What devices can I watch My5 on?
My5 is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV
Game consoles, including PlayStation 3,4, and 5; and Xbox 360
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want My5 on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Does ExpressVPN offer a money-back guarantee?
Yes! ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied with our service, simply contact Support within 30 days for a full refund.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN gives you a secure, private, and unencumbered connection to the internet. You can use it to circumvent censorship and restrictions on sites such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Facebook. ExpressVPN also works seamlessly with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Check out our Get Started page for even more tips on how to maximize your ExpressVPN subscription.
Why streamers love ExpressVPN
Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.
Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.
This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Try the best My5 VPN risk-free
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using My5 with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.