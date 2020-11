Free DNS

Because free DNS services know which sites you are trying to visit and which services you subscribe to, the operators of these services can learn a lot about you.

Some free DNS services make money by building and selling profiles of their users. This information is mainly used for advertising. For example, it can be used to assess the marketing value of a website by determining how popular it is and where its visitors come from.

Innovations like DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and DoT (DNS over TLS) can protect DNS requests. Most free DNS services, however, still do not use DoH, DoT, or any other means of encryption. Not only can these services see your activity, but so can anyone listening in on your connection.