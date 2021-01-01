How to use a VPN with Pokémon Go
Why use a Pokémon Go VPN?
Pokémon Go is hugely popular, but some countries block players from accessing certain features, or from downloading it at all. Some networks restrict players from catching Pokémon on school or corporate campuses. To unblock Pokémon Go in these areas, you’ll need a VPN.
Other users may be able to download Pokémon Go but want to spoof their location within the game. While ExpressVPN cannot spoof your location by itself, it can help you to do so while reducing your risk of getting banned.*
How to use a VPN and location spoofer for Android or iPhone
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for iOS or Android. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Download a GPS spoofing app
Spoofing your GPS location on Android or iPhone requires a third-party app,* and it may require you to root or jailbreak your device. As the available apps are constantly changing and may present some risks, ExpressVPN cannot recommend one, but you can search online for “pokemon go spoofing” for the latest options.
Once your spoofing app is set up, use it to select a location where you’d like to hunt for Pokémon.
Step 3: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and choose a secure VPN server location that matches the GPS location you’ve chosen in your location spoofing app. Users risk being banned from playing Pokémon Go if they change their GPS location without also using a VPN to select a nearby server location.
Step 4: Play Pokémon Go
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to download and play Pokémon Go from your new virtual location.
Step 5: Happy hunting!
Use the GPS spoofing app to move around your new location to find and capture new Pokémon from anywhere in the world.
Can I spoof my GPS location in Pokémon Go with ExpressVPN?
Not with ExpressVPN alone. ExpressVPN lets you change your IP location, but Pokémon Go uses your GPS location, not your IP address, to determine your location in the game. To catch Pokémon as if you were somewhere else, you’ll need to spoof your GPS location.
To spoof your GPS location, you’ll need to download a location spoofing app* for your device. The process is different for iOS and Android devices, may require you to have rooted or jailbroken your device, and may change over time.
Will Pokémon Go ban my account if I use a VPN?
It shouldn’t, as long as you connect to a VPN before changing your device’s GPS location and starting the Pokémon Go app.
Some players have reportedly been “soft banned” for a few hours because the Pokémon Go app detected a sudden change in location or a difference between the location of the IP address and the device’s GPS location. For best results, make sure your VPN server location matches your virtual GPS location as closely as possible.
* ExpressVPN cannot guarantee the quality of any GPS spoofing or fake location app, and it cannot guarantee you will not be banned from playing Pokémon Go if you use one. Please exercise caution and download at your own risk.
FAQ: Access Pokémon Go with a VPN
Why can’t I access Pokémon Go?
There are two main reasons you might not be able to access Pokémon Go:
You are connecting from a country that blocks or censors Pokémon Go
Your office or school doesn’t allow access to Pokémon Go to preserve bandwidth or discourage distractions
Is it OK to use a VPN?
Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPN networks are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access censored sites like Facebook.
Learn more about why a VPN is safer and more reliable than free proxy servers.
Can I access Pokémon Go from anywhere?
Yes! A VPN allows you to access Pokémon Go as well as your favorite sites and services from anywhere in the world.
If you’re traveling to a country where you think a site might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
How do I use a VPN for Pokémon Go?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the app to your device
Connect to ExpressVPN and select a country where Pokémon Go isn't blocked
Launch Pokémon Go
Can I unblock Pokémon Go at school?
Sure can! With a VPN, you can access Pokémon Go without having to worry about local internet restrictions. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in a location where Pokémon Go is available, and you’ll instantly have access.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN at school.
I'm traveling. Will a VPN proxy help me unblock Pokémon Go abroad?
Yes. A VPN can unblock Pokémon Go while you travel anywhere in the world!
If you sign up for a VPN before your travels, you’ll be able to defeat censorship wherever you are.
