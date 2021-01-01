How to use a VPN with Pokémon Go

Step 1: Get ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for iOS or Android. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Download a GPS spoofing app

Spoofing your GPS location on Android or iPhone requires a third-party app,* and it may require you to root or jailbreak your device. As the available apps are constantly changing and may present some risks, ExpressVPN cannot recommend one, but you can search online for “pokemon go spoofing” for the latest options.

Once your spoofing app is set up, use it to select a location where you’d like to hunt for Pokémon.

Step 3: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and choose a secure VPN server location that matches the GPS location you’ve chosen in your location spoofing app. Users risk being banned from playing Pokémon Go if they change their GPS location without also using a VPN to select a nearby server location.

Step 4: Play Pokémon Go

Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to download and play Pokémon Go from your new virtual location.

Step 5: Happy hunting!

Use the GPS spoofing app to move around your new location to find and capture new Pokémon from anywhere in the world.