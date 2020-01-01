Get the best VPN for IPTV

What is IPTV?

IPTV stands for Internet Protocol television, but it means any television that is delivered via an internet connection, instead of by traditional means (via antenna, cable, or satellite).

Internet-only “cord-cutting” services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or fuboTV are among the most popular forms of IPTV, offering live streaming of popular broadcast and pay-TV channels, including local network affiliates. But there are countless smaller providers as well.

These days, most major cable and satellite providers, such as AT&T TV, also include IPTV services as part of a standard subscription, so you can stream channels live even when you’re away from home.