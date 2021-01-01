How to stream Acorn TV online with a VPN
Acorn TV's curated and original catalog
What’s on Acorn TV?
Acorn TV has all the best mysteries, dramas, comedies, and docu-series from the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, and New Zealand. You'll find beloved cult series as well as offbeat originals.
Acorn TV is currently available to viewers in the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and South Africa.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Acorn TV Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: Acorn TV VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Acorn TV?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast servers improve your Acorn TV streaming with enhanced online privacy and security. If you encounter errors or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support, available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
What devices can I watch Acorn TV on?
Acorn TV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Windows and Mac computers through a web browser (Chrome is recommended by Acorn TV)
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku
Acorn TV is available on a wide range of devices, including:

Windows and Mac computers through a web browser (Chrome is recommended by Acorn TV)

Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku
Want Acorn TV on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Is Acorn TV free with a VPN?
No it is not. You will need to sign up for an Acorn TV subscription. ExpressVPN does not come with Acorn TV. Rather, it complements your streaming service to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from throttling or blocking by your ISP or by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases using a VPN may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
