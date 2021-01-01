Best VPN for crypto trading
Secure and private internet access for trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
- Keep your online activity secure with best-in-class encryption
- Defend against DDoS attacks
- Increased anonymity for private trading
What are Bitcoin and cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is money secured by cryptography on a public blockchain. Essentially, cryptocurrency uses digital files as a form of money. As it is cryptographically secured, cryptocurrencies are difficult to counterfeit.
Among the benefits of using cryptocurrency is the ability to make payments with a high degree of anonymity. Read about protecting your financial privacy with Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency.
Trade crypto with a VPN for peace of mind
Many users of cryptocurrency do so for the anonymity it affords them when they make purchases. But your IP address could be linked to your transactions, which increases the possibility of revealing your identity.
ExpressVPN gives you a different IP address to increase your anonymity. (Use it with Tor for added protection.) It also secures your trading with 256-bit AES encryption. Take back your right to online privacy now.
Frequently asked questions
Is cryptocurrency safe?
Cryptocurrencies are, by design, secure and private—but this varies across currency type. However, they are not entirely anonymous. A better description is that cryptocurrencies are pseudonymous. Unfortunately, there are ways that crypto transactions can be de-anonymized, possibly leaving your true identity exposed to bad actors.
Like any other form of investment, trading cryptocurrency carries its own risks. It is, for example, never advisable to store all of your money on a single exchange as it increases your chances of losing everything in the event of a hack. In fact, cryptocurrency exchanges are often magnets for cyberattacks.
Having said that, we strongly advise taking some precautionary measures to protect your money online. This can include, but is by no means limited to: Keeping your computer up to date, vetting crypto wallets before adoption, using a password manager, enabling two-factor authentication, being wary of social engineering, and adopting a cold storage method for your crypto.
Where can I trade cryptocurrency online?
There are many options online for buying or trading cryptocurrency. The most popular option, however, is to go through a cryptocurrency exchange. Please note that not all exchanges are created equal and differ in features and the types of coins available for trading. Some notable exchanges include Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Bybit, and Uniswap.
How can a VPN keep me safe while trading?
A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. This is especially important when trading online as it keeps your ISP and other third parties from viewing your online activity or associating your IP address with your transactions or information on Blockchain records.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.
