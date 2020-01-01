What is Kodi?

Kodi (previously known as XBMC) is home media center software that lets you watch movies, listen to music, play games, and organize photos. Unlike other similar platforms like Apple TV or Chromecast, Kodi is 100% free and open-source.

That makes Kodi extremely customizable. You can change almost any element of the interface, including predefined themes and custom backgrounds, to create your own personalized viewing experience.

Kodi’s active community of users and developers makes it the home media platform of choice for power users. You can take your Kodi experience to the next level by using a VPN to watch Kodi with speed, security, and privacy.

