Travel VPN: Get the best VPN for going overseas

Going to a country that doesn’t allow access to Facebook? Don’t worry about unfriending your favorite social network just yet.
Simply use a VPN to sign in to Facebook or Facebook Messenger and stay connected with your loved ones.
Headed abroad? Whether you’re taking a short vacation or relocating for good, use a VPN to access your social media accounts, unblock your favorite entertainment sites, and stay connected with friends and family.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for all devices. Set up in five minutes.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Connect to any one of 160 locations in 94 countries.
Enjoy any website and online service—wherever you are!
ExpressVPN changes your IP address to an IP of your choice by routing it through any one of 160 secure VPN server locations that you choose when you connect.
For instance, if you choose a VPN server location in the United States, your web traffic will appear as coming from a U.S. IP location. This allows you to access Gmail, Twitter, Skype, and many other sites and services.
Going to a country that doesn’t allow access to Facebook? Don’t worry about unfriending your favorite social network just yet.
Simply use a VPN to sign in to Facebook or Facebook Messenger and stay connected with your loved ones.
One of the joys of going abroad is discovering new cultures and sharing them with those at home. Unfortunately, many governments restrict access to Instagram and other photo-sharing services.
The solution? Use a VPN to share snaps from overseas wherever and whenever you want. Simply connect to a country where Instagram isn’t blocked and share away!
Can you imagine spending a day, let alone weeks and months, without YouTube or your favorite online shows?
With a VPN, you won’t have to. With the ability to switch among servers in 94 countries worldwide, you’ll have no problem accessing the best the internet has to offer. Stream your favorite sports, catch the latest online shows, or enjoy unlimited downloads—all with best-in-class security and online anonymity.
WhatsApp and other chat apps now occupy an essential role in our daily lives. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to keep up with your friends and family no matter where you are.
Send a message, share a photo, or hop onto a video call. You can do it all—with maximum privacy and security.
When you visit another country, you play by the online rules set by the local government and internet service providers (ISP). Many governments and ISPs routinely peek into your internet traffic to track your movements online and may even store confidential information about you.
Protect yourself with ExpressVPN’s 256-bit AES encryption. Use ExpressVPN to anonymize your browsing data, social media passwords, or online banking credentials. Take back your right to a private internet now.
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using ExpressVPN abroad for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.