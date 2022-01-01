Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Stream Abema with the #1 VPN

Get the best VPN for streaming Abema

From sports events such as the FIFA World Cup to Japanese TV and movies, live TV streaming site Abema has it all. Get ExpressVPN and securely watch Abema in blazing-fast HD streaming today.

Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Watch Abema with a VPN

How to watch Abema with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.

Step 2

Select a secure server location in Japan.

Step 3

Stream Abema on multiple devices

Log in to your Abema account to watch privately and securely.

Watch FIFA World Cup streams securely on the go with Abema

Choose Plan

Does Abema work with a VPN?

Yes! ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are optimized to work seamlessly with Abema, so you never have to sacrifice your privacy, security, or video quality while streaming the content you want.

Abema streaming platform UI

With a VPN you can also bypass ISP throttling restrictions and securely stream Abema from anywhere—even school, office, or public Wi-Fi networks that block streaming services.

Enjoy Abema FIFA World Cup streams and more

Abema streaming platform UI

You can watch a variety of Japanese content including news, comedy shows, anime, and movies. Abema is a great platform to watch sports, too. All 64 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on Abema, as well as all official MLB games.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Abema Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: Abema VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch Abema for free?
What devices can I watch Abema on?
Can I download the Abema app using a VPN?
Can I use Abema to stream live sports?
Will using a VPN to stream Abema slow my connection?
Why isn’t Abema working with my VPN?
Choose Plan

Why streamers love ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.

Susan S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.

Peggy S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!

Joshua H.

How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN

Ways to stream ExpressVPN on your TV

Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:

  • Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!

  • Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.

  • Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.

  • Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router, every device in your home—including your smart TV—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.

Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!

Stream to TV With VPNBrowse More Devices

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try a risk-free VPN for Abema today

Not sure about using a VPN to watch Abema? Try ExpressVPN risk-free.

We’re so confident in our product, we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Choose Plan
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee