Get the best VPN for streaming Abema

Does Abema work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are optimized to work seamlessly with Abema, so you never have to sacrifice your privacy, security, or video quality while streaming the content you want.
With a VPN you can also bypass ISP throttling restrictions and securely stream Abema from anywhere—even school, office, or public Wi-Fi networks that block streaming services.
Enjoy Abema FIFA World Cup streams and more
You can watch a variety of Japanese content including news, comedy shows, anime, and movies. Abema is a great platform to watch sports, too. All 64 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on Abema, as well as all official MLB games.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Abema Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: Abema VPN
Can I use a VPN to watch Abema for free?
No, you will still need a Abema account. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. ExpressVPN ensures you can watch Abema safely and at top speeds anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, without having to compromise your security or picture quality.
What devices can I watch Abema on?
Abema is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV
Chromecast
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Abema on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Can I download the Abema app using a VPN?
Yes, it’s easy to download the Abema app securely using a VPN. Make sure you’re connected to a Japan VPN server location, then simply download the Abema app and start streaming. Please contact our Support team if you have any difficulties downloading the Abema app with a VPN.
Can I use Abema to stream live sports?
Yes! Abema carries a selection of live sports, and you can stream everything with enhanced privacy and security, and in blazing-fast HD, by using ExpressVPN.
Will using a VPN to stream Abema slow my connection?
All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using a VPN to watch Abema may actually speed up your connection.
Why isn’t Abema working with my VPN?
If you’re watching Abema on your computer, try using the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Abema works best when you’re connected to the Japan server location closest to your physical location. If you’re connected to a Japanese location and still having difficulty, please contact Support.
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router, every device in your home—including your smart TV—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
