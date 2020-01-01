What is Network Lock?

Network Lock is the ExpressVPN kill switch. It keeps your data safe even if your VPN connection drops, blocking all internet traffic until protection is restored.

With Network Lock, the ironclad privacy and security defenses of ExpressVPN are always in your corner, even when the power flickers, you change Wi-Fi networks, or your computer goes to sleep. It’s standard on the ExpressVPN apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, and routers.