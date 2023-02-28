Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Unblock CapCut with a VPN

Don’t let censorship keep you from becoming a movie director! ExpressVPN lets you edit and share your videos unhindered by unblocking CapCut at school or in the office.

Get ExpressVPN

TRY EXPRESSVPN RISK-FREE FOR 30 DAYS

Unblock CapCut with a VPN. CapCut logo.

How to unblock CapCut with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a VPN location anywhere CapCut is not blocked.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with the CapCut logo.

Edit and share your video content!

Securely unblock CapCut from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN
A desktop, laptop, and smartphone with the CapCut logo.

What is CapCut?

CapCut is a free all-in-one and easy-to-use video editing app available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Users can create and edit videos, add subtitles, and apply effects to their content, which can then be shared on a variety of social platforms.

Get ExpressVPN
A firewall blocking internet access.

Why is CapCut banned in some countries?

Unfortunately for some, access to CapCut is blocked by their internet service provider (ISP), office, or school. In some cases, the app is blocked in an entire country by the local government.

Get ExpressVPN
CapCut overcoming a firewall: Use a VPN to unblock CapCut anywhere.

How does a VPN unblock CapCut?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks CapCut by giving you a different IP address and making you appear to be in a different country.

When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship instituted with filters or firewalls. This allows you to access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access CapCut no matter where you are. It also replaces your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security, privacy, and freedom.

Get ExpressVPN

FAQ: CapCut VPN

How do I download the CapCut app using a VPN?
How do I use CapCut in India with a VPN?
What is the best VPN for CapCut?

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for CapCut

Enjoy our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied using CapCut with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund. It’s that simple.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language