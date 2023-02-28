How does a VPN unblock CapCut?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks CapCut by giving you a different IP address and making you appear to be in a different country.

When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship instituted with filters or firewalls. This allows you to access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access CapCut no matter where you are. It also replaces your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security, privacy, and freedom.