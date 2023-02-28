Unblock CapCut with a VPN
Don’t let censorship keep you from becoming a movie director! ExpressVPN lets you edit and share your videos unhindered by unblocking CapCut at school or in the office.
How to unblock CapCut with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN location anywhere CapCut is not blocked.
Step 3
Edit and share your video content!
Why is CapCut banned in some countries?
Unfortunately for some, access to CapCut is blocked by their internet service provider (ISP), office, or school. In some cases, the app is blocked in an entire country by the local government.
How does a VPN unblock CapCut?
A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks CapCut by giving you a different IP address and making you appear to be in a different country.
When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship instituted with filters or firewalls. This allows you to access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.
With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access CapCut no matter where you are. It also replaces your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security, privacy, and freedom.
FAQ: CapCut VPN
How do I download the CapCut app using a VPN?
If you are in a place where CapCut is blocked, you can get a VPN app to make you appear to be in a different location before downloading CapCut.
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app
Connect to an ExpressVPN server in a country where CapCut isn’t blocked
Download CapCut
How do I use CapCut in India with a VPN?
To use CapCut in India with a VPN:
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app
Connect to an ExpressVPN server in a country where CapCut isn’t blocked
Start using CapCut without restrictions
It’s also worth noting that while VPNs have not been banned in India, an Indian government directive that has taken effect from June 2022 requires VPN companies with servers in India to collect extensive customer data. This includes customer names, validated physical and IP addresses, usage patterns, and other forms of personally identifying information.
Due to this development, ExpressVPN no longer operates physical VPN servers in India and now operates with virtual server locations for India instead. You can use ExpressVPN confident that your online traffic is not being logged or stored and that it’s not being monitored by the government.
What is the best VPN for CapCut?
With servers across 94 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for CapCut. Try ExpressVPN risk-free now and if you’re not satisfied, you can cancel within 30 days and get a full refund.
