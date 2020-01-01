Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream Crunchyroll with a VPN

Crunchyroll offers the world’s largest licensed catalog* of anime, along with manga, games, and popular Asian dramas. ExpressVPN helps you securely stream Crunchyroll from anywhere—including school and public Wi-Fi networks—so you can watch anime and play games with unlimited bandwidth and no throttling.

Get ExpressVPN

Try risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get a VPN to watch Crunchyroll in 3 easy steps

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

Log in and stream Crunchyroll securely, at top speeds.

With a Crunchyroll VPN, you can watch anime on demand from anywhere

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a Crunchyroll VPN?

VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.

ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.

In the U.S., Crunchyroll has over 900 titles available for streaming. Most of it is actually free to watch, too!

When it comes to streaming video, distance matters. ExpressVPN’s network of secure VPN server locations across the U.S. allows you to connect to the one closest to you. That means faster streams at higher quality, with minimal buffering.

With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch Crunchyroll from anywhere on platforms including Mac, Windows, Xbox, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, and more.

Crunchyroll VPN: How to get the best speeds

The ExpressVPN Speed Test, available for Windows and Mac, lets you check the latency and download speed of each VPN server location. Whether you want to watch Crunchyroll on a school network or public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN can help you access it privately and securely.

How to interpret Speed Test results.

To get the best quality, select the location that offers the highest speed index. Then you can connect to that location and instantly start streaming Crunchyroll.

Just choose the fastest VPN server location and watch your favorite anime and Asian TV dramas with faster speed and reduced load time.

Learn more about the VPN Speed Test.

Get ExpressVPN

FAQ: Watch Crunchyroll with a VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with Crunchyroll?

Is Crunchyroll free with a VPN?

Can I watch Crunchyroll outside the U.S.?

Will a VPN slow my Crunchyroll streaming?

Can I use a VPN to watch Crunchyroll on multiple devices?

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

Crunchyroll is not working. What should I do?

Get ExpressVPN

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Crunchyroll Terms of Service for more details.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

160 server locations

Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get ExpressVPN

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Watch Crunchyroll with a VPN risk-free

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching Crunchyroll with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN