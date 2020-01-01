How to stream Crunchyroll with a VPN

VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.
ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.
Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.
In the U.S., Crunchyroll has over 900 titles available for streaming. Most of it is actually free to watch, too!
When it comes to streaming video, distance matters. ExpressVPN’s network of secure VPN server locations across the U.S. allows you to connect to the one closest to you. That means faster streams at higher quality, with minimal buffering.
With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch Crunchyroll from anywhere on platforms including Mac, Windows, Xbox, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, and more.