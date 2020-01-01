How to stream Crunchyroll with a VPN

Why use a Crunchyroll VPN?

VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.

ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.

