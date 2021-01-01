Securely stream OCS with a VPN
Whether you want to watch French blockbusters or the latest HBO shows, the premium platform OCS has you covered. Get ExpressVPN today and securely stream OCS’s French-language movies and TV series in throttle-free, blazing-fast HD.
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Stream OCS with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in France.
Step 3
Watch OCS securely, at top speeds.
What is OCS?
Previously known as Orange Cinéma Séries, OCS is the pay television service offered by French telecommunications operator Orange S.A. It is well-known for its repertoire of curated French films and local content, and even boasts exclusive rights to HBO in France, airing its shows in simulcast with American broadcasts.
Using ExpressVPN to watch OCS means you’re able to securely stream all the best French content at blazing-fast speeds from anywhere, even while you’re on the go.
Read more about streaming French TV channels with ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and OCS Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for OCS
Does OCS work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN works seamlessly with OCS and many other streaming services, so you can securely watch content from anywhere. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling set by your internet provider that may be affecting your connection.
Is OCS free to watch?
While OCS does offer a 7-day free trial for new users, you’ll need to sign up for a monthly subscription to continue streaming OCS’s library of French movies and shows.
What devices can I watch OCS on?
OCS is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
Game consoles, including Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want OCS on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will using a VPN slow down my OCS streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream OCS may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best OCS VPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching OCS with ExpressVPN for any reason, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.