Stream TVer Japan live with a VPN

What is TVer?
TVer is a free catch-up VOD service in Japan, operated by key commercial broadcasters including Nippon Television, TV Asahi, and Fuji TV. The distribution platform offers a wide selection of Japanese TV dramas, documentaries, variety shows, and anime that are available for seven days after their initial airing. Sports fans can also tune in for live sporting events like Fuji Boxing and the 2021 Super GT Series.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and TVer Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for TVer
Does TVer work with ExpressVPN?
Definitely. ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast Japan servers provide secure and private access for streaming TVer content. A VPN also helps you bypass any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
Is TVer free to watch?
Yes, TVer content is free to watch. You don’t even need to create an account to stream its TV programs!
What devices can I watch TVer on?
TVer is available to stream on a wide range of devices, such as:
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Android TV, Google TV via Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Will using a VPN slow down my TVer streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream TVer content may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
