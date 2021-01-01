Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Stream TVer Japan live with a VPN

Want to watch the latest Japanese TV dramas, anime, variety shows, and sports? Securely stream TVer with ExpressVPN.

  • Connect to secure, ultra-fast ExpressVPN servers in Japan
  • Stream securely at blazing speeds on your phone, computer, or TV
  • Bypass ISP throttling with unlimited bandwidth
Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

TVer Japan VPN.

Stream TVer with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Step 1 of downloading a VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Use a VPN anywhere on the globe, including Asia.

Connect to a secure VPN server location in Japan.

Step 3

TVer step 3

Stream your favorite TVer shows securely in ultra-fast HD.

Watch popular Japanese shows from anywhere with a TVer VPN

Choose Plan

What is TVer?

Screenshot of TVer interface

TVer is a free catch-up VOD service in Japan, operated by key commercial broadcasters including Nippon Television, TV Asahi, and Fuji TV. The distribution platform offers a wide selection of Japanese TV dramas, documentaries, variety shows, and anime that are available for seven days after their initial airing. Sports fans can also tune in for live sporting events like Fuji Boxing and the 2021 Super GT Series.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and TVer Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: VPN for TVer

Does TVer work with ExpressVPN?
Is TVer free to watch?
What devices can I watch TVer on?
Will using a VPN slow down my TVer streams?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Choose Plan

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best TVer VPN risk-free

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching TVer with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Choose Plan