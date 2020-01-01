Get the best VPN for using TikTok

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

TikTok serves up short, fast-pace videos in an addictive format. With a VPN, you can catch all the viral content while keeping your online activity secure and private.

What is TikTok?

Especially popular with young people, TikTok is a social media platform in which users create and share short videos (lasting only a few seconds), often of themselves lip-synching or dancing. Other popular topics include makeup transformations, cute animals, and creating art. Like other platforms, users follow their friends, celebrities, and perfect strangers, and some work to amass large followings. But the app makes sure you never run out of entertainment by selecting an endless stream of videos that its algorithm thinks you’ll enjoy.

Use TikTok or any app with privacy and security

ExpressVPN helps you become anonymous online by giving you a different IP address. It also wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel, so your data is safe from hackers and snoops. Browse whatever you want and use your apps without worry.

ExpressVPN’s high-speed, constantly optimized network is fully compatible with all your favorite social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Stay in touch with friends and watch videos securely with no bandwidth caps and no ISP throttling.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:

Try a risk-free VPN for TikTok

Not sure about using a VPN with your apps? We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.
