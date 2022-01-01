Watch TVA with a VPN
Watch TVA Canada live with a VPN
Stream French-language TV and movies on TVA+ with ExpressVPN. Enjoy unlimited bandwidth and throttle-free access on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and web browsers.
Get a VPN for TVA Canada in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Canada.
Step 3
Enjoy HD streams of TVA Canada on all your favorite devices.
What is TVA+?
TVA+ is the online streaming platform for Montreal-based television network TVA. It features a selection of content from TVA’s nine Québécois channels and includes scripted series, films, reality shows, and children’s content. French-Canadian podcasts and radio broadcasts are also available for streaming. C'est si simple!
With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream TVA+ from anywhere—including public Wi-Fi, school, and office networks. Simply connect to one of our high-speed, secure Canadian VPN servers and start streaming. It’s that simple!
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router every device in your home—including your smart TV or gaming console—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
FAQ: TVA Canada VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with TVA Canada?
Oui! ExpressVPN’s secure Canadian servers ensure secure, fast, and throttle-free streaming of content on TVA+ and Vrai.
Does TVA Canada work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is compatible with TVA Canada and many other streaming services. Streaming with ExpressVPN enables you to securely watch content from anywhere, bypassing any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network while also defeating ISP throttling set by your internet provider that may affect your connection.
Will VPN slow my TVA Canada streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling your internet traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN enhances a wide variety of web streaming services, including other French-language services like TF1, France TV, 6Play, and Canal+ along with CBC, CTV, and much more.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
