Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Japanese TV with the #1 VPN

Stream Abema TV, TVer Japan, DAZN Japan, Gyao, U-NEXT, and other Japanese channels securely with ExpressVPN.

  • Connect to secure servers in Japan
  • Stream content on all your devices
  • Bypass content-based throttling
  • Connect to secure servers in Japan
  • Stream Japanese content on all your devices
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Get ExpressVPN

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Stream Japanese TV channels securely with ExpressVPN. Japanese TV logos.
Stream Japanese TV channels securely with ExpressVPN. Japanese TV logos.

Stream Japanese TV channels online

Step 1

Step 1 of downloading a VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Asia map VPN locations.

Select a secure server location in Japan.

Step 3

Use ExpressVPN to watch anything on all of your devices.

Watch all channels live or on demand with unlimited bandwidth.

ExpressVPN allows you to access Japanese channels securely, wherever you are

Get ExpressVPN
Abema TV logo.

Abema TV

Securely stream a wide variety of live TV news, sports, and anime content on AbemaTV. While most channels are free, users are required to sign up to access on-demand content.

Get ExpressVPN
TVer Japan logo.

TVer Japan

TVer is a free Japanese catch-up video-on-demand service that offers dramas, documentaries, variety shows, and anime. TVer is entirely free and doesn't require an account to begin watching content!

Get ExpressVPN
DAZN Japan logo.

DAZN Japan

Securely stream all your favorite sports on DAZN Japan, including J1 League and Nippon Professional Baseball matches. An existing DAZN subscription is required to access all content.

Get ExpressVPN
GYAO! logo.

GYAO

GYAO! is a free on-demand streaming service that offers a selection of Japanese and international content. Accessing GYAO! is free and doesn't require the creation of an account.

Get ExpressVPN
U-NEXT logo.

U-NEXT

As the third-largest streaming platform in Japan, U-NEXT is an over-the-top streaming service that offers a selection of Japanese movies and series. Some HBO Max titles are also available on U-NEXT.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers in Ireland, the UK, the U.S., Australia, Canada, and many more locations.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Start streaming Japanese TV now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you're not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN