Why use a VPN for VoIP?

Freedom to call

Some countries in the Middle East and Asia block VoIP services like Skype and Viber with a firewall. ExpressVPN unblocks VoIP services so you can keep in touch with family and friends no matter where you are in the world.

Faster speeds

Adding a layer of strong encryption would normally slow down your connection, but ExpressVPN’s servers are blazing fast and constantly optimized, so you probably won’t notice any difference. Here are Skype’s recommendations for upload/download speed:

Call type Minimum speed

(upload/download) Recommended speed

(upload/download) Calling 30kbps / 30kbps 100kbps / 100kbps Video calling / Screen sharing 128kbps / 128kbps 300kbps / 300kbps Video calling (high-quality) 400kbps / 400kbps 500kbps / 500kbps Video calling (HD) 1.2Mbps / 1.2Mbps 1.5Mbps / 1.5Mbps Group video (3 people) 128kbps / 512kbps 512kbps / 2Mbps Group video (5 people) 128kbps / 2Mbps 512kbps / 4Mbps Group video (7+ people) 128kbps / 4Mbps 512kbps / 8Mbps

Save money

Skype, Viber, and Google Hangouts all offer very low international calling rates when you call out to mobile numbers or landlines. That means you can save money when you use VoIP over a VPN tunnel instead of through your local telecom provider.

Choose the VPN server location closest to your VoIP call recipient to get the best rates!

Greater VoIP security

Encrypting your entire internet connection with 256-bit AES encryption means that your VoIP conversations will be protected from data retention by your ISP and/or VoIP service provider. Encryption also foils packet sniffing and any attempts to throttle your bandwidth based on your internet usage.

