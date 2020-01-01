Get a VoIP VPN
- Unblock Skype, Viber, and Google Hangouts
- Secure your video and voice chats with 256-bit encryption
- Save money on international calls
How to unblock VoIP in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location anywhere that your VoIP service is not censored.
Step 3
Start your call and get chatting.
Why use a VPN for VoIP?
Freedom to call
Some countries in the Middle East and Asia block VoIP services like Skype and Viber with a firewall. ExpressVPN unblocks VoIP services so you can keep in touch with family and friends no matter where you are in the world.
Faster speeds
Adding a layer of strong encryption would normally slow down your connection, but ExpressVPN’s servers are blazing fast and constantly optimized, so you probably won’t notice any difference. Here are Skype’s recommendations for upload/download speed:
|Call type
|Minimum speed
(upload/download)
|Recommended speed
(upload/download)
|Calling
|30kbps / 30kbps
|100kbps / 100kbps
|Video calling / Screen sharing
|128kbps / 128kbps
|300kbps / 300kbps
|Video calling (high-quality)
|400kbps / 400kbps
|500kbps / 500kbps
|Video calling (HD)
|1.2Mbps / 1.2Mbps
|1.5Mbps / 1.5Mbps
|Group video (3 people)
|128kbps / 512kbps
|512kbps / 2Mbps
|Group video (5 people)
|128kbps / 2Mbps
|512kbps / 4Mbps
|Group video (7+ people)
|128kbps / 4Mbps
|512kbps / 8Mbps
Save money
Skype, Viber, and Google Hangouts all offer very low international calling rates when you call out to mobile numbers or landlines. That means you can save money when you use VoIP over a VPN tunnel instead of through your local telecom provider.
Choose the VPN server location closest to your VoIP call recipient to get the best rates!
Greater VoIP security
Encrypting your entire internet connection with 256-bit AES encryption means that your VoIP conversations will be protected from data retention by your ISP and/or VoIP service provider. Encryption also foils packet sniffing and any attempts to throttle your bandwidth based on your internet usage.
ExpressVPN encrypts your internet connection and hides your IP address so you can use VoIP services like Skype, Viber, and Google Hangouts from anywhere in the world, even countries where these services are blocked.