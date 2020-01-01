How is a VPN different from a proxy?

When you connect to a proxy server, it becomes an intermediary between your device and the internet. All of your internet traffic gets rerouted through the proxy server, making it appear to have come from the proxy server’s IP address.

Connecting to a proxy server masks your IP address and allows you to access censored content. However, proxy servers do not encrypt your traffic, so any information that you exchange over the connection can be intercepted by others who are also connected to the server, such as hackers or identity thieves.

A VPN offers all the benefits of a proxy server but also secures and encrypts the data between your device and the internet, allowing you to go online without fear of having your information intercepted or stolen.

