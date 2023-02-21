Why can't LINE be used overseas?

LINE’s end-to-end encryption makes it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to spy on people. Certain governments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are uncomfortable with their citizens having too much privacy, so they often choose to partially or even totally block LINE activity on their countries’ networks.

