Best VPN for LINE Get the best VPN for LINE
Can't use LINE? Try with a VPN! Depending on the country or region, LINE may be blocked due to government censorship. Connect to ExpressVPN and enjoy using LINE as usual.
- Ultra-secure servers in 94 countries
- Unblock LINE on every device
- Set up in minutes, with 24/7 support
- Ultra-secure servers in 94 countries
- Unblock LINE on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows
- Set up in minutes, with 24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
How to use LINE with a VPN
Step 1
Download ExpressVPN on the device you want to use with LINE.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN location where LINE can be used, like Japan.
Step 3
Launch LINE and start chatting with friends and family.
What is LINE?
LINE is the most popular messaging app in Japan, estimated to be used by over 80% of the population. In addition, LINE has a similar adoption rate in Thailand and Taiwan, and in recent years, it's become increasingly popular in Indonesia. LINE has functions for messaging, voice calls, and video calls, and is compatible with major devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs.
Why can't LINE be used overseas?
LINE’s end-to-end encryption makes it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to spy on people. Certain governments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are uncomfortable with their citizens having too much privacy, so they often choose to partially or even totally block LINE activity on their countries’ networks.
With ExpressVPN, you can connect to a server location outside of your country and regain full LINE functionality. You can even try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days to make sure it works for you!
How does a VPN unblock LINE?
A VPN, or virtual private network, takes all your internet traffic and sends it through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device. Once you connect to a server location in a country where LINE is not blocked, you can access LINE as usual.
With ExpressVPN's strong encryption you can also shield your identity from malicious actors and trackers, and protect yourself from security breaches like packet sniffing, rogue Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks.
Alternatives to LINE and security issues
Different countries have different types of messaging apps that are most popular, such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Kakao Talk in South Korea.
Security-wise, LINE offers end-to-end encryption by default, making it more secure than most messaging apps. However, concerns remain about how much data LINE shares with its parent company.
Check out our list of the most secure messaging apps!
FAQ: Line VPN
Is it illegal to use a VPN?
Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPN networks are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access censored sites like Facebook, and even to enhance their online gaming experience.
Learn more: Why VPN is safer and more reliable than free proxy servers.
Can I access LINE from overseas?
Yes! A VPN allows you to access LINE from anywhere in the world.
If you’re traveling to a country where you think a site might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
I am traveling. Is a VPN useful in countries where LINE is not available?
Yes. A VPN can unblock LINE while you travel anywhere in the world! If you sign up for a VPN before your travels, you’ll be able to defeat censorship wherever you are.
Can I access LINE using a free VPN?
A free VPN might work, but no free VPN offers the same speed, security and quality as ExpressVPN does.
Do I need a VPN connection during a LINE call?
We recommend turning on a VPN and using a secure encrypted network when connecting to the Internet, including when using LINE calls.
Can I register LINE with an overseas phone number?
You can register, but if you change from a Japanese number to an overseas number, you may not be able to use some functions such as LINE Pay.
Will a VPN slow down my internet?
VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN’s industry-leading speeds mean users rarely notice a difference. In fact, use of a VPN may actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling your traffic.
In any case, if you do notice that your connection has slowed down, try selecting a server location that is geographically closer to you.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Try a VPN for LINE
The freedom to use LINE is only a click away. Try ExpressVPN hassle-free. If you’re not fully satisfied, get a full refund within 30 days.