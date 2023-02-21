Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Can't use LINE? Try with a VPN! Depending on the country or region, LINE may be blocked due to government censorship.

How to use LINE with a VPN

Download ExpressVPN on the device you want to use with LINE.

Connect to a VPN location where LINE can be used, like Japan.

Launch LINE and start chatting with friends and family.

What is LINE?

LINE is the most popular messaging app in Japan, estimated to be used by over 80% of the population. In addition, LINE has a similar adoption rate in Thailand and Taiwan, and in recent years, it's become increasingly popular in Indonesia. LINE has functions for messaging, voice calls, and video calls, and is compatible with major devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Why can't LINE be used overseas?

LINE’s end-to-end encryption makes it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to spy on people. Certain governments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are uncomfortable with their citizens having too much privacy, so they often choose to partially or even totally block LINE activity on their countries’ networks.

With ExpressVPN, you can connect to a server location outside of your country and regain full LINE functionality. You can even try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days to make sure it works for you!

How does a VPN unblock LINE?

A VPN, or virtual private network, takes all your internet traffic and sends it through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device. Once you connect to a server location in a country where LINE is not blocked, you can access LINE as usual.

With ExpressVPN's strong encryption you can also shield your identity from malicious actors and trackers, and protect yourself from security breaches like packet sniffing, rogue Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks.

Alternatives to LINE and security issues

Different countries have different types of messaging apps that are most popular, such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Kakao Talk in South Korea.

Security-wise, LINE offers end-to-end encryption by default, making it more secure than most messaging apps. However, concerns remain about how much data LINE shares with its parent company.

Check out our list of the most secure messaging apps!

