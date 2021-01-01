Get the best Amazon Luna gaming VPN
Play Amazon Luna with ExpressVPN and enjoy a supercharged cloud-gaming experience, without compromising on speed.
Game online with freedom and security, and defend yourself against DDoS attacks.
Play games on Amazon Luna with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for cloud gaming.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location where Amazon Luna is available.
Step 3
Play games privately, securely, and without throttling.
What is Amazon Luna?
Luna is Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service. It offers a vast library of games that can be played across a variety of devices and web apps—anywhere that high-speed internet is available. Games on Luna can be played with an Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, Razer Kishi Universal gaming controller, or the dedicated Amazon Luna controller.
Where is Amazon Luna available?
Amazon Luna is currently in early access (beta testing) and only available to U.S.-based subscribers. Amazon is expected to announce international release dates later in 2021.
Amazon Luna game channels
Amazon Luna has two gaming channels available for subscription, Luna+ and Ubisoft+, and will be adding more over time. Users can subscribe to either, or to both channels.
The default channel, Luna+, has an introductory subscription priced at 5.99 USD per month and includes around 100 games. Luna+ offers unlimited playing hours, up to 1080p full HD/60fps streaming (with 4K coming soon), and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously.
Amazon has partnered with developer Ubisoft to bring an exclusive channel, Ubisoft+, to the Luna service. Ubisoft+ will offer select premium editions of its titles and access to new games on the same day they are released. This channel offers unlimited playing hours, up to 1080p full HD/60fps streaming (with 4K coming soon), and streaming on a single device.
Twitch for Amazon Luna
By connecting your Twitch and Luna accounts, you will be able to watch Twitch streams directly from Luna and even jump straight into a game with the Play on Luna button. Like Luna, Twitch is an Amazon product, so their integration is mutually beneficial.
FAQ: How to play games on Amazon Luna with a VPN
Does a VPN let me use Amazon Luna for free?
No. You will need to separately sign up for an Amazon Luna subscription. ExpressVPN will complement your Amazon Luna subscription by providing a more secure cloud-gaming experience.
On what devices can I play Amazon Luna games with ExpressVPN?
Will using Amazon Luna and a VPN slow my connection?
The minimum recommended internet speed to stream games on Luna is 10Mbps. VPN services add a layer of encryption to your online connection that can potentially slow down your internet speeds. Having said that, ExpressVPN has an ultra-fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice much of a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle your online gaming, use of a VPN to play games on Amazon Luna could actually speed up your connection. Moreover, a VPN offers the benefit of reducing ping (read more below).
How does a VPN reduce ping?
You can lower latency and overall lag by shortening connection routes between yourself and gaming servers. Packets of data are then able to move between your computer and game servers faster, thereby reducing any noticeable delays between your actions and what happens in a game—giving you an advantage. Connecting to a VPN server closest to the game’s server will usually provide the smoothest experience.
How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks?
Using ExpressVPN while gaming online helps you by masking your true IP address. This can help to circumvent the unfair advantage created during a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack, which aims to create lag and disruptions to interfere with your online gaming experience.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
No matter what platform you choose to play online games, ExpressVPN has you covered. If you play on a console such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, you can enjoy the privacy and security benefits of ExpressVPN by using our app on your router.
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Amazon Luna Terms of Use for more details.
Try the risk-free VPN for Amazon Luna
Not sure about using a VPN to play games on Amazon Luna?
Try us risk-free. We’re so confident in our product that we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.