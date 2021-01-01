Get the best Amazon Luna gaming VPN

Amazon Luna game channels

Amazon Luna has two gaming channels available for subscription, Luna+ and Ubisoft+, and will be adding more over time. Users can subscribe to either, or to both channels.

The default channel, Luna+, has an introductory subscription priced at 5.99 USD per month and includes around 100 games. Luna+ offers unlimited playing hours, up to 1080p full HD/60fps streaming (with 4K coming soon), and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously.

Amazon has partnered with developer Ubisoft to bring an exclusive channel, Ubisoft+, to the Luna service. Ubisoft+ will offer select premium editions of its titles and access to new games on the same day they are released. This channel offers unlimited playing hours, up to 1080p full HD/60fps streaming (with 4K coming soon), and streaming on a single device.