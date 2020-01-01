Bypass ISP throttling for a faster internet
Troubleshooting:
- Have you noticed slow speeds on YouTube videos?
- Do Netflix videos take forever to load and buffer?
- Is your ISP throttling your streaming video traffic?
- Use a VPN to bypass throttling and peering conflicts.
What is bandwidth throttling?
Throttling is when an internet service provider (ISP) intentionally slows down your internet based on what you’re trying to watch.
With the rise of streaming video services like Netflix and HBO Go that demand high bandwidth, ISPs have begun inspecting your data and restricting your download speed if they detect packets from those services. ISPs claim this is to reduce congestion on their networks, but the truth is more complicated.
Bandwidth throttling hurts customers
Some ISPs already have the capability to handle the extra data but choose to throttle content providers’ traffic because it competes with their own streaming content libraries. Some ISPs have forced Netflix to pay a fee to escape throttling, allowing the ISP to avoid paying for much-needed upgrades. Lack of competition among ISPs and broadband providers mean that companies can even get away with overcharging customers for faster internet.
What is peering?
Peering is when two ISPs connect and exchange traffic. Mutually beneficial under normal circumstances, peering causes problems when a popular streaming service (such as Netflix) forces one ISP to exceed the agreed traffic ratio, prompting the other one to ignore congestion and refuse to make adjustments.
What’s the best way to bypass ISP bandwidth throttling?
If your ISP is throttling your bandwidth, and switching providers is not an option, the easiest solution is to connect through VPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, encrypts your internet traffic, hiding it from your service provider. It won’t be able to inspect the data packets, so it won’t be able to throttle that traffic based on what service you’re using. The result is pure, unrestricted streaming video.
How to bypass peering conflicts with a VPN
Using a VPN also solves the congestion caused by peering conflicts. Instead of going through a third-party ISP to reach your content, your traffic travels on a privately maintained network, taking the most direct, least congested path between you and the content you love.
