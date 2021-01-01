Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Get the best GeForce Now VPN for gaming

Playing GeForce Now with a VPN is the best way to enhance your cloud-gaming experience.

ExpressVPN is the fastest and safest VPN for cloud-based gaming. Stream games online with freedom and security, without compromising on speed. Defend yourself against DDoS attacks with ease.

Get ExpressVPN
Nvidia GeForce Now logo.

How to play games on GeForce Now with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for cloud gaming.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to a VPN server location where GeForce Now is available.

Step 3

Nvidia GeForce Now logo on screen with a controller

Play games privately, securely, and without throttling.

With ExpressVPN, you can play GeForce Now in blazing-fast HD

Get ExpressVPN
Screen with Nvidia logo and online games.

What is GeForce Now?

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud-based online gaming service offering a vast library of games that can be streamed to a variety of devices. Players need high-speed internet, and it is recommended that they use a Bluetooth controller when using mobile devices; in some cases it’s a requirement.

Geforce now screen with Fortnite

GeForce Now price and games

GeForce Now has two membership options, Free and Priority (the pricing for this option varies across regions). Free membership grants players access to GeForce Now servers for a maximum of one hour at a time, while Priority members can play for extended sessions. Priority members also jump to the front of a queue at the beginning of a game, whereas standard members may experience longer waiting times depending on server availability.

A screen showing part of the world coming out of it.

Countries with GeForce Now

GeForce Now is currently available to players in the U.S. and select European and Asian markets. These include Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK. It is expected to expand to more regions over time.

FAQ: How to play games on GeForce Now with a VPN

Does a VPN let me use GeForce Now for free?
What devices can I play GeForce Now games on?
Will a VPN slow my connection when playing GeForce Now?
How does a VPN reduce ping?
How does a VPN protect against DDoS attacks?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and GeForce Now Terms of Use for more details.

Why use ExpressVPN for gaming?

Servers in 94 countries

Secure servers are available in India, Brazil, the UK, Australia, and many other locations.

Unlimited bandwidth

You can play online games for as long as you want. We won’t stop you.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch other content

Get access to websites censored by some countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Money-back guarantee

If you’re not satisfied using GeForce Now with ExpressVPN, get a full refund within 30 days.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for GeForce Now

Not sure about using a VPN to play games on GeForce Now?

Try us risk-free. We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN