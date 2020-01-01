How to watch Crackle with a VPN

Not many people have heard of Crackle, which is a shame, considering how great it is.

Crackle is a free, over-the-top streaming service that lets you watch movies, TV shows, and original series online, with apps for desktops and mobile devices. Use a VPN to secure your connection and stream Crackle in HD.

You can even get faster streaming by preventing ISP throttling.

Stream Crackle with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Select a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

Log in to your Crackle account and start streaming.

Use a VPN to watch blockbuster movies and Crackle original series online

Use the Speed Test for the fastest Crackle streams

Don’t let slow speeds get in the way of your Crackle streaming experience. With ExpressVPN’s Speed Test, you can save time by connecting to the VPN locations offering the fastest streams.

Just run the Speed Test on your Windows or Mac to test the latency and download speed of an ExpressVPN location, then choose the U.S. location with the highest speed index.

Learn more about the ExpressVPN Speed Test.

Stream Crackle with a VPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Crackle Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: Crackle VPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use any device

With VPN apps for all your devices, you can browse from your desk, couch, or bus seat.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch more content

Access sites censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied watching Crackle with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days.

Try the best VPN for streaming Crackle risk-free

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching Crackle with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

