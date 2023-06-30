An IP-based television service operated by telecommunications company Bell Canada, Bell Fibe TV is currently available in select areas of Ontario and Quebec, as well as Atlantic Canada. Bell Fibe TV has become increasingly popular even outside of Canada thanks to its extensive catalog of on-demand and live content, offering up to 500 live TV channels (including major Canadian and U.S. TV networks and sports streaming packages), as well as reality TV series, documentaries, and more.

With ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast Canadian servers, you can securely access all of Bell Fibe TV’s content wherever you are, free of throttling and bandwidth limits.