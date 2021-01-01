Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Watch ThreeNow New Zealand with a VPN

Watch live TV, films, and Kiwi shows on ThreeNow with ExpressVPN. Enjoy our ultra-fast New Zealand servers on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and web browsers.

Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

ThreeNow logo.

Stream ThreeNow with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Australia map location.

Select a secure VPN server location in New Zealand.

Step 3

Television and smartphone with ThreeNow logo.

Log in to your free ThreeNow account and start streaming!

Securely stream live Kiwi content on ThreeNow with ExpressVPN

Choose Plan

What’s on ThreeNow?

ThreeNow home page user interface.

ThreeNow offers free on-demand content from both New Zealand and abroad. As the online streaming platform for Three, ThreeNow offers a wide variety of scripted and reality content from Three, Bravo, Choice TV, and HGTV. Live streaming of music and radio content is also available with The Edge TV and Breeze TV channels.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Discovery NZ Limited Website Terms of Access for more details.

FAQ: ThreeNow VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with ThreeNow?
Is ThreeNow free?
Does ExpressVPN come with a ThreeNow account?
What devices can I watch ThreeNow on?
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for watching ThreeNow live

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching ThreeNow with ExpressVPN for any reason, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Choose Plan