Watch ThreeNow New Zealand with a VPN
Watch live TV, films, and Kiwi shows on ThreeNow with ExpressVPN. Enjoy our ultra-fast New Zealand servers on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and web browsers.
30-day money-back guarantee
Stream ThreeNow with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in New Zealand.
Step 3
Log in to your free ThreeNow account and start streaming!
What’s on ThreeNow?
ThreeNow offers free on-demand content from both New Zealand and abroad. As the online streaming platform for Three, ThreeNow offers a wide variety of scripted and reality content from Three, Bravo, Choice TV, and HGTV. Live streaming of music and radio content is also available with The Edge TV and Breeze TV channels.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Discovery NZ Limited Website Terms of Access for more details.
FAQ: ThreeNow VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with ThreeNow?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast New Zealand servers provide secure and private access for streaming ThreeNow. Streaming with a VPN enables you to comfortably watch content from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is ThreeNow free?
The full collection of ThreeNow content is free to stream. However, you will need to create an account with ThreeNow to access any content. As ThreeNow is a free streaming service, advertisements will appear intermittently.
Does ExpressVPN come with a ThreeNow account?
An ExpressVPN subscription won’t automatically provide access to stream ThreeNow content, but it’s free, and signing up will only require use of an active email address.
What devices can I watch ThreeNow on?
ThreeNow is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want ThreeNow on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases using a VPN may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for watching ThreeNow live
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching ThreeNow with ExpressVPN for any reason, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.