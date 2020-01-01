Unblock WhatsApp anywhere with a VPN

Why is WhatsApp blocked?

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption makes it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to spy on people. Certain governments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are uncomfortable with their citizens having too much privacy, so they often choose to partially or even totally block WhatsApp activity on their countries’ networks.

