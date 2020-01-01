WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion active users. WhatsApp lets you send text and voice messages, share images, and make voice and video calls over your phone’s internet connection, which enables you to avoid SMS fees and international calling rates from your mobile carrier. You can also use WhatsApp on your computer.
Unblock WhatsApp anywhere with a VPN
WhatsApp is often blocked by government censorship, or on school and public Wi-Fi networks to preserve bandwidth. But ExpressVPN unblocks WhatsApp calls and messages, helping you stay in touch.
- 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries
- Unblock WhatsApp for web, iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Unblock WhatsApp in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Download ExpressVPN on the device you want to use with WhatsApp.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN location anywhere WhatsApp is not blocked.
Step 3
Open WhatsApp and start chatting with friends and family.
What is WhatsApp?
Why is WhatsApp blocked?
WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption makes it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to spy on people. Certain governments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America are uncomfortable with their citizens having too much privacy, so they often choose to partially or even totally block WhatsApp activity on their countries’ networks.
With ExpressVPN, you can connect to a server location outside of your country and regain full WhatsApp functionality. You can even trial ExpressVPN for 30 days to make sure it works for you!
How does a VPN unblock WhatsApp?
A virtual private network like ExpressVPN takes all your internet traffic and sends it through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device. Once you connect to a server location in a country where WhatsApp is not blocked, you can access WhatsApp as usual.
WhatsApp security issues and alternatives
WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption by default, making it more secure than most messaging apps. Security experts, however, are concerned about how much data WhatsApp shares with its parent company, Facebook.
For more information about WhatsApp security and privacy concerns, as well as a list of alternatives, check out ExpressVPN’s list of the most secure messaging apps.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.