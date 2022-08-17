Lightning-fast speeds

ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection while you stream, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.

Choose from ultra-fast servers in Milan or Cosenza. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.