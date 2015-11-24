What can a VPN do? Show Me

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for virtual private network, a secure tunnel between two or more devices.

Connecting to a VPN gives you an encrypted connection to the internet. This allows you to stay private, stay secure, and access the online content you want—no matter where you are.

Learn more about what a VPN is.

What can I do with a VPN?

A VPN is a multi-purpose digital survival tool. You can use your VPN to:

Learn more about what a VPN can do.

What services can I access with a VPN?

A VPN helps you access a range of online streaming services, social media sites, and news providers safely and securely.

See a list of services that you can access with ExpressVPN here.

Will a VPN slow my internet connection?

This is possible with any VPN, but the difference is often unnoticeable. Furthermore, if your internet service provider is throttling certain types of traffic, using a VPN could actually boost your connection. ExpressVPN runs a premium network using bandwidth from Tier-1 providers.

Learn more about how a VPN can defeat ISP throttling.

How much does ExpressVPN cost?

ExpressVPN offers three subscription plans. Subscriptions cost $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan, $9.99 per month for a six-month plan, and $12.95 per month for a one-month plan.

Subscription plan Price/Month 12-month $8.32 Six-month $9.99 One-month $12.95

Each subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free. You can view the payment methods and get ExpressVPN here.

Have more questions about ExpressVPN subscriptions? .

Is ExpressVPN free?

No. ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service, although a free trial is available for certain mobile devices.

Furthermore, all subscriptions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can try us for a month with zero risk if you change your mind.

How does the 30-day money-back guarantee work?

ExpressVPN is confident you will enjoy the world’s most reliable ultra-fast VPN. If for any reason you’re unhappy with your experience, you have a full 30 days to get reimbursed on any ExpressVPN plan you choose. Just .

Read more about the 30-day money-back guarantee here.

What do I get with my subscription?

Each subscription comes with access to all ExpressVPN apps and server locations. You can download ExpressVPN apps on as many devices as you’d like, or use the manual configuration instructions.

Learn more about the features available in every ExpressVPN subscription.

See setup instructions for ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations here.

How do I pay for my subscription?

ExpressVPN accepts a range of payment options.

How do I cancel my subscription?

For instructions on canceling your subscription, please see here.

Does ExpressVPN offer a lifetime subscription?

No. Providing a secure, fast, and reliable VPN service requires ongoing maintenance costs.

Lifetime subscriptions mean providers must deal with a lack of sustained revenue. They usually cope with this by using cheaper and less-secure infrastructure, selling user logs and IP addresses for extra income, or limiting technology upgrades and customer support to cut costs.

ExpressVPN is committed to protecting your online privacy and continually invests resources to ensure you get best-in-class service. For more on why there is no lifetime subscription for ExpressVPN, read the full blog post.

Why is ExpressVPN more expensive than other VPNs?

Running a secure and ultra-fast network on the scale that ExpressVPN does is expensive. Unlike budget VPN providers, ExpressVPN invests in a better and more reliable platform to provide you with a superior and secure experience. ExpressVPN is still a great value and offers a 35% discount for customers signing up for a one-year package.

You can also take advantage of the ExpressVPN referral program and earn 30 free days for every friend you refer who signs up.

Learn more about the benefits of a premium, paid VPN.

Will I be notified if my subscription is terminated?

ExpressVPN reserves the right to suspend or terminate services at any time, upon reasonable notice to you. Where applicable, your payment will be refunded to you.

For further details, you can refer to the ExpressVPN Terms of Service.

How many devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously?

A single subscription can be used simultaneously on five devices, regardless of platform (including virtual machines). You may install ExpressVPN on any number of devices, but only five devices can be connected at any one time.

Learn how to connect more than five devices with one subscription.

What devices and platforms do you support?

ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and Kindle, as well as manual configurations for Linux, Chromebook, wireless routers (Sabai, DD-WRT, Asus, or Tomato), and streaming media or gaming consoles (Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, or Xbox 360).

Learn more about using ExpressVPN on your device.

Do you offer static or dynamic IPs?

ExpressVPN does not provide dedicated, or static, IPs. This is because ExpressVPN IP addresses are rotated regularly. When you connect to an ExpressVPN server, you’ll be given the best possible IP available. It may be an IP address you connected to before, or you may get a different one. ExpressVPN rotates the IP addresses used by all customers to increase user anonymity and safeguard your privacy.

How many IPs do you have?

ExpressVPN has thousands of servers in dozens of locations around the globe. Each location can have hundreds of servers, with each server containing thousands of IPs. Server availability varies according to the connection protocol chosen (Lightway, OpenVPN, or L2TP/IPSec). ExpressVPN does not specify the number of available IPs because that may change depending on demand and other factors.

For an up-to-the-minute list of all our locations, see here.

Important: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. It is not available in ExpressVPN for Mac v10.9.0 and above.

Do you log my data?

ExpressVPN is a privacy-focused company that does not store activity logs or connection logs of our users. ExpressVPN does collect minimal information about the usage of our services in order to identify and address technical issues, but this information cannot be used to connect you to any specific activity or behavior.

For more details, you can read ExpressVPN’s strict policy to keep no activity or connection logs, as well as the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Is ExpressVPN safe?

Yes! ExpressVPN takes numerous measures to ensure your VPN connection is safe and secure:

IP masking using server locations around the world

Industry-standard 256-bit AES encryption

Network Lock (kill switch) for superior leak protection

No activity logs and no connection logs

Private, encrypted DNS on every server

Perfect forward secrecy for future-proofed privacy

Besides these standard features, ExpressVPN has a dedicated team of security engineers working to constantly upgrade our network and apps to address new threats to your privacy.

Do you have a referral program?

Yes! ExpressVPN awards 30 days of free service for every successful referral made. There are no limits to how many referrals you can make. So sign up and start referring. 🙂

Find out more about the ExpressVPN referral program.

Why should I choose ExpressVPN over other VPN providers?

ExpressVPN runs a premium VPN network optimized for quickness and reliability. Enjoy unlimited bandwidth and your choice of servers in dozens of countries around the world. ExpressVPN has built the best network and VPN apps in the industry. Still not convinced? ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans, so you can try the best VPN service available with zero risk.

What are ExpressVPN’s Terms of Service?

To read more about ExpressVPN as a company, please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service here.

How do I sign in to my ExpressVPN account?

There are two ways to sign in to your account on the ExpressVPN website.

You can sign in with the email and password associated with your ExpressVPN account.

Alternatively, you can enter the email associated with your ExpressVPN account and request an email sign in link. Open the link in your email to complete signing in to your account.

If you don’t have an ExpressVPN account, you can get a subscription by clicking below:

How do I install ExpressVPN?

Get an ExpressVPN subscription Go to ExpressVPN.com and select MY ACCOUNT at the top of the page Sign in using your username and password Under My Subscriptions, select Set Up ExpressVPN Select DOWNLOAD NOW for the appropriate version of your device Follow the instructions to set up ExpressVPN on your device and enjoy the internet with added privacy and security!

Need help? Please .

Unlike the mobile versions, ExpressVPN desktop apps do not automatically update.

To update your app, simply download and run the installer of the newest version of the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Why doesn’t my ExpressVPN app notify me that a new version is available?

ExpressVPN alerts customers of new releases gradually to ensure a smooth transition process. To download the latest version of any ExpressVPN app, please visit www.expressvpn.com/latest.

What is the location picker?

The location picker allows you to select which VPN server location to connect to.

From the location picker, you can view the server locations you recently connected to, the ones you have marked as favorites, and all of the server locations available. ExpressVPN will also recommend the top server locations based on where you are.

See instructions for picking locations:

For more information on picking server locations, see this guide or for help.

Does ExpressVPN throttle my connection?

No. With ExpressVPN, there is no monthly data cap and no ISP service throttling.

Find out how a VPN helps you defeat throttling and download with no limits.

Can I delete my ExpressVPN account?

You can delete your ExpressVPN account via ExpressVPN for iOS (iPhone or iPad) or by contacting .

Note: Before deleting your account, ensure that your subscription has been canceled. Otherwise, you will continue to be charged. Depending on where you purchased your subscription, you may cancel it via the ExpressVPN website, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store. You may also cancel by contacting Support via live chat or email.

If you are using ExpressVPN for iOS, you can delete your account within the app using the steps below.

If you have an active subscription:

Open the ExpressVPN app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Options > Account. Tap Delete your account. Tap Yes, Delete My Account. Tap Done.

If your subscription has expired:

Open the ExpressVPN app on your iPhone or iPad. On the Subscription Expired screen, tap Delete your account. Tap Yes, Delete My Account. Tap Done.

For both active and expired subscriptions, your account will take 5 to 7 days to be permanently deleted.

Need help? .

I still have questions. How can I contact live chat support?

For any other questions, or for any issues you have encountered, please .

You can also create a support ticket or email the team directly at:



