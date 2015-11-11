How does ExpressVPN prevent DNS leaks?

Without a VPN, your device typically uses a DNS service provided by your ISP. But when you connect to ExpressVPN, your device will only use DNS servers operated entirely by ExpressVPN. This benefits you because:

ExpressVPN DNS servers are fast

ExpressVPN doesn’t keep activity or connection logs

All traffic between your device and DNS servers is encrypted end-to-end

Here’s how it works. To visit a webpage, you enter a URL or click a link in your browser. That URL is sent via ExpressVPN’s encrypted tunnel to a DNS server run by ExpressVPN. The DNS server looks up the IP address and sends it to ExpressVPN, which accesses the site. In an instant, ExpressVPN returns that webpage to you. No traffic escapes the security of the tunnel.