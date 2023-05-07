Livestream music festivals
Music festivals in the U.S.
Lollapalooza
July 28th-31st, 2022
Austin City Limits
October 7th-16th, 2022
SXSW
March 10th-19th, 2023
Available on: SXSW TV
Coachella
April 14th-23rd, 2023
Jazz Fest
April 28th-May 7th, 2023
Essence Music Festival
June 30th-July 3rd, 2023
Pitchfork
July 14th-16th, 2023
Available on: Pitchfork and YouTube
Music festivals in Europe
Tomorrowland
July 15th-31st, 2022
Available on: Tomorrowland.com
Reading Festival
August 26th-29th, 2022
Leeds Festival
August 26th-29th, 2022
Wacken Open Air
August 4th-6th, 2022
Available on: Wacken TV and YouTube
Download Festival
June 8th-11th, 2023
Available on: Download TV
EXIT Festival
July 6th-9th, 2023
Glastonbury
TBD 2023
Music Festivals in Asia Pacific
Fuji Rock Festival
July 29th-31st, 2022
Sunburn Festival
December 28th-30th, 2022
Available on: ZEE5
Splendour in the Grass
TBD 2023
Available on: Splendour XR
FAQ: VPN for music festivals
How do I use a VPN to stream music festivals?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the app to your device
Connect to an ExpressVPN server in a location where a music festival is being hosted
Enjoy live performances from your favorite artists!
Is there a free VPN for streaming festivals?
While free VPNs and proxy services exist, they are not recommended for streaming music festivals online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
