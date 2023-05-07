Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Music Festival VPN.

Livestream music festivals

Livestream music festivals with the #1 VPN

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you stream the biggest music festivals and concerts securely on any network.

How to stream music festivals in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a VPN location where your concert is streaming.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a music note.

Enjoy your favorite artists live!

With ExpressVPN you can securely stream festivals and concerts, wherever you are

Music festivals in the U.S.

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza logo.
July 28th-31st, 2022

Available on: Hulu

Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits logo.
October 7th-16th, 2022

Available on: Hulu

SXSW

SXSW logo.
March 10th-19th, 2023

Available on: SXSW TV

Coachella

Coachella logo.
April 14th-23rd, 2023

Available on: YouTube

Jazz Fest

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival logo.
April 28th-May 7th, 2023

Available on: YouTube

CMA Fest

CMA Music Festival logo.
June 8th-11th, 2023

Available on: ABC and Hulu

Essence Music Festival

Essence Music Festival logo.
June 30th-July 3rd, 2023

Available on: Hulu

Pitchfork

Pitchfork logo.
July 14th-16th, 2023

Available on: Pitchfork and YouTube

Music festivals in Europe

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland logo.
July 15th-31st, 2022

Available on: Tomorrowland.com

Reading Festival

Reading Festival logo.
August 26th-29th, 2022

Available on: BBC iPlayer

Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival logo.
August 26th-29th, 2022

Available on: BBC iPlayer

Wacken Open Air

Wacken Open Air logo.
August 4th-6th, 2022

Available on: Wacken TV and YouTube

Download Festival

Download logo.
June 8th-11th, 2023

Available on: Download TV

EXIT Festival

EXIT logo.
July 6th-9th, 2023

Available on: YouTube

Glastonbury

Glastonbury logo.
TBD 2023

Available on: BBC iPlayer

Music Festivals in Asia Pacific

Fuji Rock Festival

Fuji Rock Festival logo.
July 29th-31st, 2022

Available on: YouTube

Sunburn Festival

Sunburn Festival logo.
December 28th-30th, 2022

Available on: ZEE5

Splendour in the Grass

Splendour in the Grass logo.
TBD 2023

Available on: Splendour XR

6 reasons ExpressVPN is perfect for streaming concerts

Speedometer.

Lightning-fast connectivity

Don’t wait. Our VPN network is built for speed, powered by next-generation technology.

Borderless internet: A map with locations in Europe and the Americas.

Enjoy a borderless internet

Choose a VPN server location in one of 94 countries. Keep your real location to yourself.

Play button on desktop.

Secure streaming on any network

Safely access all kinds of content, apps, and services, even over public Wi-Fi. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth, too.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Envelopes.

Live, 24-hour customer support

Email or chat live with members of our Support Team, anytime. ExpressVPN is here to help.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Risk-free guarantee

Take ExpressVPN for a test drive. All plans are fully refundable within the first 30 days.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

