Watch Starz shows and movies with a VPN
Blockbuster movies, exclusive original series, popular TV classics—Starz is a must for streamers. With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream Starz in blazing-fast HD from anywhere, free of throttling and bandwidth caps.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Stream Starz with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in the U.S.
Step 3
Binge Starz shows and movies on all your devices!
What is Starz?
Starz is a U.S. premium cable and satellite television network owned by Lionsgate. Besides operating several 24-hour multiplex channels and a subscription video on demand service, Starz also offers a subscription-based online streaming platform known as Starzplay in some regions.
With critically-acclaimed original series alongside a creative mix of blockbuster and classic films, Starz is a must for streaming fans. Watching Starz with ExpressVPN means enjoying all its award-winning content without having to sacrifice video quality or speed.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Starz Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for Starz
Is Starz free to watch?
Starz is a premium streaming service, so you’ll need to subscribe to enjoy its collection of movies and shows. However, Starz does offer a 7-day free trial on its website.
Does Starz work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is compatible with Starz and many other streaming services. Streaming with ExpressVPN enables you to securely watch content from anywhere, bypassing any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network while also defeating ISP throttling set by your internet provider that may be affecting your connection.
Will using a VPN slow down my Starz streaming?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream Starz may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch Starz on?
Starz is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku
Game consoles, including Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Starz on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best Starz VPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching Starz with ExpressVPN for any reason, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.