Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to use a VPN to watch Vudu

For movie buffs and TV enthusiasts everywhere, Vudu is an online essential.

With a Vudu VPN*, you can secure your connection and enjoy HD Vudu streams on all of your devices. Get set up in five minutes and start watching Vudu movies and TV shows today.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Choose Plan
Vudu logo.

Stream Vudu with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Select a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

A desktop screen showing rows of Vudu movies.

Log in to your Vudu account and start streaming.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch free Vudu movies in HD

What is Vudu? Vudu is a U.S.-based streaming service that lets you download and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. The service is available on desktops, laptops, smartphones, and more.

How can I watch free Vudu movies?

Vudu offers a range of free movies across various genres under “Movies On Us.” Watch for free with the best HD streaming speeds by using a Vudu VPN.

A screenshot of Vudu’s website showing Movies On Us.
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Vudu Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: Watch Vudu on a VPN

Does ExpressVPN come with a Vudu account?

Will a VPN give me slow Vudu streams?

Is it OK to use a VPN?

On what devices can I watch Vudu?

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

I can’t access Vudu in Canada (or somewhere else). What should I do?

Get ExpressVPN

What people are tweeting about the best VPN for Vudu

jamesrdr90 avatar
@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)
@Jamesrdr90
Avatar of tnna yu
Great experience using @expressvpn. Amazing customer service and an even faster solution response rate. #twothumbsup #happycustomer
@tnna_yu
tom cureton twitter profile image
@expressvpn You are my saviour in this land of many firewalls x
@tom_cureton
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best Vudu VPN risk-free

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching Vudu with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN