No. ExpressVPN does not come with a Vudu account and is not intended to be a replacement for Vudu. Use ExpressVPN with your existing Vudu account to help you watch content in HD with added privacy.
How to use a VPN to watch Vudu
For movie buffs and TV enthusiasts everywhere, Vudu is an online essential.
With a Vudu VPN*, you can secure your connection and enjoy HD Vudu streams on all of your devices. Get set up in five minutes and start watching Vudu movies and TV shows today.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream Vudu with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Log in to your Vudu account and start streaming.
Watch free Vudu movies in HD
What is Vudu? Vudu is a U.S.-based streaming service that lets you download and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. The service is available on desktops, laptops, smartphones, and more.
How can I watch free Vudu movies?
Vudu offers a range of free movies across various genres under “Movies On Us.” Watch for free with the best HD streaming speeds by using a Vudu VPN.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Vudu Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: Watch Vudu on a VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with a Vudu account?
Will a VPN give me slow Vudu streams?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN’s network is optimized for speed, so users rarely notice a difference.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling Vudu traffic. If you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.
Is it OK to use a VPN?
Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate. Millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPNs are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs to secure their internet connections.
On what devices can I watch Vudu?
If you’re on a computer, you can stream directly from the Vudu website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac, or Linux (for best results, use our browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge). If you’re on Android, iOS, Fire TV Stick or Android TV, you’ll need to download the ExpressVPN and Vudu apps.
Other devices, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, may be able to receive Vudu signals being cast from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Or just keep it simple: Any device, including smart TVs and gaming consoles, can get full VPN benefits by connecting to the internet through a router running ExpressVPN.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
A VPN is not only useful for watching Vudu movies and TV shows. With a VPN, you can protect your online information from hackers, score huge savings when shopping online, and enjoy the best speeds for gaming.
I can’t access Vudu in Canada (or somewhere else). What should I do?
If you cannot access Vudu or some other website, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat for instant help.
Try the best Vudu VPN risk-free
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching Vudu with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.