Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Spanish TV with the #1 VPN

Stream HBO Max Spain, Antena 3, Telecinco, and Amazon Prime Spain securely with ExpressVPN.

  • Connect to secure servers in Spain
  • Stream Spanish shows on all your devices
  • Bypass throttling by your ISP
  • Connect to secure servers in Spain
  • Stream Spanish shows on all your devices
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Get ExpressVPN

Stream Spanish TV channels online

Step 1

Step 1 of downloading a VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Select a secure server location in Spain.

Step 3

Use ExpressVPN to watch anything on all of your devices.

Watch all channels live or on demand with unlimited bandwidth.

With ExpressVPN you can securely stream Spanish channels securely and in blazing-fast HD

Get ExpressVPN
HBO Max Spain logo.

Enjoy HBO Max Spain

Keep up to date with all the latest and greatest hits from HBO on HBO Max Spain. Enjoy an expansive collection of Warner Brothers films and local Spanish content. There's something for the whole family!

Get ExpressVPN
Antena 3 logo.

Watch Antena 3 online

Stream local dramas and sitcoms or international favorites on Antena 3 with ExpressVPN. While some content is free through the AtresPlayer portal, users need to sign up to access premium content.

Get ExpressVPN
Telecinco logo.

Stream Telecinco with a VPN

Known for its wide selection of popular reality shows, Telecinco also offers local and international simulcast content. Telecinco content is freely accessible and doesn't require an account to stream.

Get ExpressVPN
Amazon Prime Spain logo.

Watch Amazon Prime Spain

Securely watch Amazon Prime Spain with ExpressVPN! Access thousands of Spanish and international titles, including award-winning Amazon Originals, new blockbuster releases, and bingeable classics.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers in Ireland, the UK, the U.S., Australia, Canada, and many more locations.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Start streaming Spanish TV now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN