Why is Wikipedia blocked?

Wikipedia is home to the biggest open-source database on the planet. With more than 40 million articles in 303 languages and counting, it’s the world’s go-to destination for information.

Unfortunately, some countries censor some or all of Wikipedia. This might be because the government deems the content “offensive,” or it just wants to restrict access to free information.

If you’re in a place where Wikipedia is censored, use a VPN to regain access.