Defeat censorship and keep up-to-date with news, entertainment, and more with the decentralized social media platform Bluesky. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Bluesky. With servers in 105 countries, it’s easy to stay connected from anywhere—at school, at work, and even abroad.

How to use a Bluesky VPN

Why ExpressVPN is the best Bluesky VPN

Staying connected to Bluesky is easy with ExpressVPN. Enjoy seamless access to both its app and website, no matter where you are. Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Bluesky:

  • Scroll from wherever you are: Defeat censorship and bypass restrictions with servers in 105, so you can connect to networks around the world.
  • Enhanced privacy: Keep your online activity private with ExpressVPN. Best-in-class encryption shields your data and personal information so you can scroll worry-free.
  • Stay connected across devices: With apps for every major platform, ExpressVPN makes it easy to protect all your devices so you can use Bluesky securely, no matter which one you use.
  • Live-chat support: Need help setting up? Get 24/7 support with ExpressVPN's Support Team.
Why is Bluesky blocked?

While Bluesky is a relatively new platform, it’s already amassed more than 24 million registered users worldwide. As it continues to grow in popularity, schools, workplaces, and even governments are looking to block the site from their networks. Some countries, like Pakistan and China, have already blocked access to the social media platform, limiting freedom of expression. With ExpressVPN, you can easily bypass these network restrictions and government firewalls, ensuring you can use Bluesky wherever you are.

Download a VPN for Bluesky on all your devices

ExpressVPN offers easy-to-set-up apps for every popular platform, allowing you to download a VPN on all your devices and connect up to eight at the same time.

Can I use a free VPN for Bluesky?

Free VPNs often fund their services by displaying ads, logging your activity, or selling your data. Plus, they have limited servers, which may limit your ability to access Bluesky. Opting for ExpressVPN ensures better security, and with servers in 105, you can easily unblock Bluesky in no time. ExpressVPN is designed to provide a seamless experience, allowing you to browse, post, and connect on Bluesky without interruptions from practically anywhere.

As a trusted privacy-focused company, ExpressVPN encrypts your online activity, keeps it hidden from third parties, and ensures that your data is never logged. Enjoy a safer, unrestricted experience on Bluesky with ExpressVPN.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPNExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Monthly data limit

Unlimited

10GB

Number of countries with servers

105

<10

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible devices

All popular devices

Desktop and mobile

Tracks your online activity

Never

Maybe

Simultaneous connections

8

1

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Bluesky VPN FAQ

Try the best VPN for Bluesky

Enjoy ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel within 30 days and receive a full refund.

30-day money-back guarantee