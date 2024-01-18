Get the best VPN for BlueskyGet the best VPN for Bluesky
Defeat censorship and keep up-to-date with news, entertainment, and more with the decentralized social media platform Bluesky. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Bluesky. With servers in 105 countries, it’s easy to stay connected from anywhere—at school, at work, and even abroad.
How to use a Bluesky VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN the best VPN for Bluesky.
Step 2
Connect to a server location in a country Bluesky is not blocked.
Step 3
Enjoy Bluesky wherever you are!
Why ExpressVPN is the best Bluesky VPN
Staying connected to Bluesky is easy with ExpressVPN. Enjoy seamless access to both its app and website, no matter where you are. Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Bluesky:
- Scroll from wherever you are: Defeat censorship and bypass restrictions with servers in 105, so you can connect to networks around the world.
- Enhanced privacy: Keep your online activity private with ExpressVPN. Best-in-class encryption shields your data and personal information so you can scroll worry-free.
- Stay connected across devices: With apps for every major platform, ExpressVPN makes it easy to protect all your devices so you can use Bluesky securely, no matter which one you use.
- Live-chat support: Need help setting up? Get 24/7 support with ExpressVPN's Support Team.
Why is Bluesky blocked?
While Bluesky is a relatively new platform, it’s already amassed more than 24 million registered users worldwide. As it continues to grow in popularity, schools, workplaces, and even governments are looking to block the site from their networks. Some countries, like Pakistan and China, have already blocked access to the social media platform, limiting freedom of expression. With ExpressVPN, you can easily bypass these network restrictions and government firewalls, ensuring you can use Bluesky wherever you are.
Download a VPN for Bluesky on all your devices
ExpressVPN offers easy-to-set-up apps for every popular platform, allowing you to download a VPN on all your devices and connect up to eight at the same time.
Can I use a free VPN for Bluesky?
Free VPNs often fund their services by displaying ads, logging your activity, or selling your data. Plus, they have limited servers, which may limit your ability to access Bluesky. Opting for ExpressVPN ensures better security, and with servers in 105, you can easily unblock Bluesky in no time. ExpressVPN is designed to provide a seamless experience, allowing you to browse, post, and connect on Bluesky without interruptions from practically anywhere.
As a trusted privacy-focused company, ExpressVPN encrypts your online activity, keeps it hidden from third parties, and ensures that your data is never logged. Enjoy a safer, unrestricted experience on Bluesky with ExpressVPN.
|Express VPNExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Monthly data limit
Unlimited
10GB
Number of countries with servers
105
<10
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Compatible devices
All popular devices
Desktop and mobile
Tracks your online activity
Never
Maybe
Simultaneous connections
8
1
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Bluesky VPN FAQ
Yes, you can use a VPN for Bluesky. Simply connect to ExpressVPN and then log into Bluesky like normal.
Yes! A VPN allows you to access Bluesky from anywhere in the world. If you’re traveling to a country where you think a site might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
Twitter, now known as X, is similar to Bluesky in that they both use feeds and allow users to share short text messages, photos, and videos. However, Bluesky is decentralized, and users have more control over how their data is stored and used by the company.
Yes, Bluesky is free to use. You can browse the site without an account, but if you want to post, you’ll need to sign up using your email address and birthday.
Try the best VPN for Bluesky
