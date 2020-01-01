How a VPN encrypts your poker sessions

As an online poker player, you’re constantly sending your bankroll and personal information across the internet. Safeguarding your funds and identity is critical. A VPN offers security, serving as an encrypted tunnel between your computer and the internet.

Anyone who regularly uses a computer on an unsecured Wi-Fi network—for example, while traveling the live poker tournament circuit—could be a victim of hackers who can use programs such as packet sniffers to intercept data en masse.

VPNs provide an extra layer of security by tunneling all of the internet traffic flowing between online poker sites and your computer through a private and secure connection.

