Search DuckDuckGo with a VPN.

As stated in their privacy policy: Your web browser will automatically send information about your computer to DuckDuckGo. But unlike other search engines, DuckDuckGo will not log that information.

However, this does not mean that the site you end up visiting will do the same. DuckDuckGo will protect your IP address and other identifying data to a point. To bridge the gap for a more secure online experience, use a VPN to mask your IP address