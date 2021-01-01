Search DuckDuckGo with a VPN
FAQ: Search DuckDuckGo with a VPN
Is DuckDuckGo safe?
We frequently recommend DuckDuckGo as our favorite search engine because it doesn’t store IP addresses or other information about you. From the standpoint of avoiding data collection, it is one of the safest choices. However, it does not protect your privacy as you browse the rest of the internet, whereas a VPN does.
Does DuckDuckGo hide your IP address?
As stated in their privacy policy: Your web browser will automatically send information about your computer to DuckDuckGo. But unlike other search engines, DuckDuckGo will not log that information.
However, this does not mean that the site you end up visiting will do the same. DuckDuckGo will protect your IP address and other identifying data to a point. To bridge the gap for a more secure online experience, use a VPN to mask your IP address
How do I use a VPN with DuckDuckGo?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the app to your device
Open ExpressVPN and select one of 160 locations
Go to DuckDuckGo and start searching
Are VPNs legal?
Yes! Not only are VPNs legal, they are consistently used by individuals and companies globally to protect their private information and online activity—including in countries with highly restrictive governments. Even where VPNs are seen as discouraged, many governments tacitly endorse their use by officials, academics, or business leaders as a necessary measure to stay competitive in an interconnected world. It is not practical for any country to ban all VPNs.
That said, illegal online activity remains illegal, whether you are using a VPN or not.
Learn more about why a VPN is safer and more reliable than free proxy servers.
Is using a VPN safe for online banking?
Not only is using a VPN for online banking safe, it comes highly recommended as it adds an invaluable layer of security and encryption for your transactions. As certain financial institutions will block users who appear to be attempting to access an account from an unfamiliar location, connecting to a server location in your home country before you log in to your bank or PayPal account can save you the inconvenience of getting locked out.
Should I leave my VPN on all the time?
It is highly recommended that you keep ExpressVPN on any time your device is connected to the internet, even if it’s not actively being used. By leaving the ExpressVPN app constantly running in the background, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your privacy is always protected.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore never stores activity logs nor connection logs. Further, no data is ever stored that would allow for anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user.
