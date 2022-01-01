Best VPN for anime
The best VPN for anime
How to watch anime online with a VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location where your preferred service is available.
Step 3
Watch anime throttle-free on all your devices!
Best websites to watch anime
All of the mentioned anime streaming services—as well as many others—are optimized to work with ExpressVPN, so you can securely stream all the content you want with unlimited bandwidth. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, all while defeating ISP throttling that may be slowing your connection. There’s simply no better or easier way to enhance your anime streaming online!
ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your service provider’s terms and conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for watching anime
Will using a VPN slow down my anime streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is it legal to use a VPN for streaming anime?
VPNs are legal in jurisdictions around the world, and they are widely used by individuals to protect their private information and all kinds of online activity, including streaming. VPNs can also bypass limitations enforced against certain services by ISPs or by local Wi-Fi operators in schools, offices, and public places.
Some streaming services may have their own policies regarding the allowable use of VPNs. If in doubt, consult the service's terms of use. ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.
Which devices are compatible with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Stick and Roku
Game consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
A single subscription lets you use ExpressVPN on up to 5 devices simultaneously. Even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Learn more about all the ways to stream with ExpressVPN on your TV.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router, every device in your home—including your smart TV—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:
