Best VPN for anime

The best VPN for anime

Love to watch anime? Get ExpressVPN and securely access the world’s best websites for watching anime, in ultra-fast HD.
How to watch anime online with a VPN

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Connect to a VPN server location where your preferred service is available.

Step 3

Use ExpressVPN to watch anything on all of your devices.

Watch anime throttle-free on all your devices!

Enjoy all your favorite anime with ExpressVPN!

Best websites to watch anime

Netflix VPN
Netflix

Netflix offers plenty of popular anime, including Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer. There are also exclusive shows that are a must-watch for anime fans, such as Violet Evergarden and the Castlevania series.

Hulu VPN.
Hulu

Streaming giant Hulu is available in both the U.S. and Japan, and offers a great mix of modern and classic anime with English dubs. This includes popular animated series such as Spy x Family and Naruto Shippuden.

HBO VPN.
HBO Max

On top of its catalog of hit TV series and blockbuster movies, HBO Max also carries anime. Notable shows include Tokyo Revengers, Noblesse, and nearly all the Studio Ghibli films—though its selection may vary across regions.

Crunchyroll logo.
Crunchyroll

One of the best-known anime sites, Crunchyroll has a huge collection of over 1,000 titles. Following its acquisition by Sony, Crunchyroll is set to become a one-stop anime hub, with even more content from other sites to be added to its library.

Funimation logo.
Funimation

Sony-owned anime streamer Funimation focuses heavily on English-dubbed streams, and carries older anime series such as Dragon Ball Z and Fairy Tail. Funimation is set to migrate its offerings to Crunchyroll in the coming months.

Wakanim logo.
Wakanim

For anime fans in Europe, Wakanim is a great option, with roughly 400 shows dubbed in English, German, French, and more. A subsidiary of Funimation, Wakanim’s content will also be moved to Crunchyroll in subsequent months.

VRV logo.
VRV

VRV (pronounced “verve”) is a niche streaming platform based in the U.S. that carries a selection of dubbed and subbed anime. Also owned by Sony, VRV’s library will be made available on Crunchyroll in the coming months.

Streaming tile for TVer Japan
TVer

Based in Japan, TVer is a free catch-up video-on-demand service owned by major Japanese broadcasters. It offers a wide range of Japanese content—including anime—that’s available to watch up to one week after it airs in Japan.

HIDIVE logo.
HIDIVE

HIDIVE is an anime-exclusive streaming service, with a modest but well-curated library that offers a growing collection of simulcasts. Unlike other streamers, there's also the option to switch between the censored and uncensored versions of its shows.

RetroCrush logo.
RetroCrush

Fans of classic anime will love RetroCrush. Available exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, RetroCrush proudly touts itself as a vintage anime streamer that’s “dedicated to the Golden Age of anime.” Available series include the original Astro Boy and Lupin The Third.

Tubi logo.
Tubi

Streaming service Tubi doesn’t specialize in anime, but what it lacks in range, it more than makes up for in quality. Keen watchers can enjoy iconic shows such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bleach, Death Note, and the Akira movie. Best of all, Tubi is ad-supported and 100% free to watch!

Watch anima on VVVVID Italy
VVVVID

Italy-based video-on-demand streamer VVVVID is another great website for watching the hottest anime—think My Hero Academia, Kill La Kill, and Tokyo Ghoul. The service is also free (although with ads), with most of its anime dubbed in Italian.

All of the mentioned anime streaming services—as well as many others—are optimized to work with ExpressVPN, so you can securely stream all the content you want with unlimited bandwidth. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, all while defeating ISP throttling that may be slowing your connection. There’s simply no better or easier way to enhance your anime streaming online!

ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your service provider’s terms and conditions for more details.

Why ExpressVPN is the best anime VPN

Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers in the U.S., the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, and many more locations.

Unlimited bandwidth

Browse and download as much as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock via live chat and email.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN

Ways to stream ExpressVPN on your TV

Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:

  • Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!

  • Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.

  • Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.

  • Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router, every device in your home—including your smart TV—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.

Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!

Stream to TV With VPNBrowse More Devices

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:

