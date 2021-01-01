How to watch BritBox with a VPN
BritBox, the on-demand streaming service created by UK television powerhouses the BBC and ITV, offers a wide range of British content that’s perfect for anglophiles. ExpressVPN works seamlessly with BritBox to ensure ultra-fast streaming on all devices.
30-day money-back guarantee
Stream BritBox with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to an encrypted VPN location in your preferred BritBox region.
Step 3
Log in to BritBox and securely stream all your favorite British content.
What’s streaming on BritBox?
Fans of British programming will love the sheer diversity of content available on BritBox. From classic British comedies and dramas to current reality hits, BritBox unlocks a wealth of ad-free, on-demand shows that suits a variety of entertainment preferences.
Available to viewers in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, BritBox is accessible through its web player, streaming devices like Apple TV and Roku, select smart televisions, and its Android and iOS apps for smartphones and tablets.
Using a BritBox VPN means privately streaming your favorite content on all your devices, even when you’re on the go or on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and BritBox Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: How to watch BritBox with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with BritBox?
Yes! Using ExpressVPN with BritBox means you’ll never have to choose between privacy and speed while streaming your favorite content. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in your preferred BritBox-supported country and experience a secure, encrypted internet connection that’s free of ISP throttling, even on public Wi-Fi.
Does ExpressVPN come with a BritBox account?
No, an ExpressVPN subscription and a BritBox account are sold separately. In order to access Britbox’s extensive streaming library, you’ll first need to sign up for a Britbox account and choose either a monthly or annual subscription. BritBox also offers a seven-day free trial.
What devices can I watch BritBox on?
BritBox is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TV systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want BritBox on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will ExpressVPN slow my BritBox livestream speeds?
ExpressVPN enhances your web experience by giving you a secure and private internet connection. While any VPN could reduce speed, ExpressVPN is independently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services by popular reviewers, so it is unlikely that you will notice any difference. Nonetheless, if you experience any issues and require troubleshooting, simply talk to a real human on our 24/7 live chat Support Team.
In addition, ExpressVPN also eliminates ISP throttling. That’s when your internet service provider deliberately slows down video streaming to conserve bandwidth. In such a scenario, connecting to an ExpressVPN server will actually result in an increase in speeds.
Should I use a proxy server to stream BritBox?
Proxy servers offer weak encryption, poor uptime, and an unreliable roster of servers. We do not recommend them as an option to stream BritBox reliably and securely. Proxy servers are also known to track and sell your data to third-party advertisers in order to make money.
I’d like to try it first. Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
All ExpressVPN subscription tiers come with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. This gives you up to a month to test the full-featured version, with the option to get your money back if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.
What other benefits does a VPN have?
ExpressVPN helps you enjoy the unfiltered internet in a manner that preserves your privacy, data, and device security. You can make use of it to bypass censorship and restrictions on a number of sites such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Facebook. ExpressVPN also complements other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crackle, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more. Visit the Get Started page for more insights.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Best-in-class encryption
Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best BritBox VPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee:
Sign up risk-free, with a full 30 days to see if the service works for you. If you’re not happy using ExpressVPN for BritBox streaming, simply get in touch with Support for a full refund.