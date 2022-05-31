Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to watch Love Island online

Where to watch Love Island UK online

Buckle up—the sizzling eighth season of Love Island UK is now available for streaming! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the show, we’ve got you covered with all the ways to watch Love Island UK 2022 online.

What is Love Island about?

Love Island UK villa

Love Island is a British dating reality TV series that follows a group of glamorous singletons thrown together in a beachside villa, as they get to know each other better and eventually pick their favorite person to “couple up” with. The winning couple will receive a combined £50,000, making for plenty of drama in between the romance. 

The 2022 edition of Love Island is the show’s eighth season and was hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Love Island UK image

Love Island UK Season 8 release date

Love Island UK 2022 started airing on June 6th, and new episodes were released Sundays to Fridays. The season finale took place 8 weeks later on August 1st.

Where to watch Love Island UK Season 8

The latest season of Love Island UK is available for catch-up streaming on ITV, Hulu, and 9Now, depending on where you are in the world.

ITV logo.

How to watch Love Island UK for free in the UK

For those in the UK, your best bet for watching Love Island UK (including all the past seasons!) is via the online streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

Hulu logo.

How to watch Love Island UK Season 8 in the U.S.

If you’re based in the U.S., streaming giant Hulu carries Love Island UK Season 8, along with all the previous seasons! New to Hulu? There’s a one-month free trial—which should be plenty of time to binge your way through the series.

Besides the UK edition of Love Island, there’s also Love Island USA which is in its fourth season. You can stream the latest season of Love Island USA on Peacock!

9Now logo.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free in Australia

Aussie Love Island UK fans, rejoice! You’ll be able to watch every season via 9Now, the on-demand streaming platform from the television network Channel 9. And yes, it’s totally free! Simply create an account with your email on the 9Now website and you can stream it all easily on your phone, computer, or TV.

Who are this year’s Love Island UK contestants?

Meet the Islanders ready for a summer of love 💞 | Love Island 2022

The cast for this year’s Love Island UK was particularly exciting, with notable singletons being Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first-ever deaf contestant, and Gemma Owen, daughter of famed footballer Michael Owen. Here were the first 11 islanders of the season:

  • Amber Beckford — 24, nanny

  • Andrew Le Page — 27, estate agent

  • Dami Hope — 26, microbiologist

  • Davide Sanclimenti — 27, business owner

  • Gemma Owen — 19, business owner

  • Ikenna Ekwonna — 23, pharmaceutical salesman

  • Indiyah Polack — 22, hotel waitress

  • Liam Llewellyn — 22, student

  • Luca Bish — 23, fishmonger

  • Paige Thorne — 24, paramedic

  • Tasha Ghouri — 23, model and dancer

FAQ: Love Island UK

