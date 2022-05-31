Where to watch Love Island UK online
Buckle up—the sizzling eighth season of Love Island UK is now available for streaming! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the show, we’ve got you covered with all the ways to watch Love Island UK 2022 online.
What is Love Island about?
Love Island is a British dating reality TV series that follows a group of glamorous singletons thrown together in a beachside villa, as they get to know each other better and eventually pick their favorite person to “couple up” with. The winning couple will receive a combined £50,000, making for plenty of drama in between the romance.
The 2022 edition of Love Island is the show’s eighth season and was hosted by Laura Whitmore.
Love Island UK Season 8 release date
Love Island UK 2022 started airing on June 6th, and new episodes were released Sundays to Fridays. The season finale took place 8 weeks later on August 1st.
Where to watch Love Island UK Season 8
The latest season of Love Island UK is available for catch-up streaming on ITV, Hulu, and 9Now, depending on where you are in the world.
How to watch Love Island UK for free in the UK
How to watch Love Island UK Season 8 in the U.S.
If you’re based in the U.S., streaming giant Hulu carries Love Island UK Season 8, along with all the previous seasons! New to Hulu? There’s a one-month free trial—which should be plenty of time to binge your way through the series.
Besides the UK edition of Love Island, there’s also Love Island USA which is in its fourth season. You can stream the latest season of Love Island USA on Peacock!
How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free in Australia
Aussie Love Island UK fans, rejoice! You’ll be able to watch every season via 9Now, the on-demand streaming platform from the television network Channel 9. And yes, it’s totally free! Simply create an account with your email on the 9Now website and you can stream it all easily on your phone, computer, or TV.
Who are this year’s Love Island UK contestants?
The cast for this year’s Love Island UK was particularly exciting, with notable singletons being Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first-ever deaf contestant, and Gemma Owen, daughter of famed footballer Michael Owen. Here were the first 11 islanders of the season:
Amber Beckford — 24, nanny
Andrew Le Page — 27, estate agent
Dami Hope — 26, microbiologist
Davide Sanclimenti — 27, business owner
Gemma Owen — 19, business owner
Ikenna Ekwonna — 23, pharmaceutical salesman
Indiyah Polack — 22, hotel waitress
Liam Llewellyn — 22, student
Luca Bish — 23, fishmonger
Paige Thorne — 24, paramedic
Tasha Ghouri — 23, model and dancer
FAQ: Love Island UK
Can you watch Love Island UK live in the U.S.?
Yes! You can stream all seasons of Love Island UK via Hulu. If you’re new to Hulu, a 1-month free trial is currently available.
Is Love Island UK on Netflix or Hulu?
Love Island UK is no longer on Netflix, but all seasons (including the latest) are available on Hulu.
Is Love Island UK on BritBox?
Is Love Island UK on Peacock?
While Peacock doesn’t carry Love Island UK, it does have the latest season (i.e. season 4) of Love Island USA!
Is Love Island UK on Amazon Prime?
Seasons 6-8 of Love Island UK are available on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for the full collection, Hulu has every season of the series!
Does Love Island UK have an app?
Yes! The official Love Island UK mobile app allows users to vote for their favorite couples on the show, listen to the official podcast, shop for merch, and more. It’s a must-have for any diehard Love Island UK fan!
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!