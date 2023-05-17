Where to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Where to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans follows indigenous Alaska natives as they honor and protect their traditional ways in the 21st century. Here’s how to watch every episode of the unscripted show online.
What is Life Below Zero: First Alaskans about?
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (also known as First Alaskans) is a spin-off from the fan favorite Life Below Zero franchise. Life Below Zero: First Alaskans takes us deep into the Alaskan landscape, giving us a rare look into the traditions and customs of Indigenous Alaskans. Here, they thrive in one of the most brutal environments on the planet by practicing sophisticated traditional techniques. Now, they fight to preserve their culture and way of life in the face of a rapidly changing world and 21st century challenges.
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 2 release date
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 2 premiered on National Geographic on May 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly and are made available for next-day streaming on Hulu and YouTube TV. The complete season will be available on Disney Plus from June 7, 2023.
Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans online
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans airs on National Geographic weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream new episodes and past seasons on streaming services like Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, and more.
Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on Disney Plus
National Geographic content is made available for on-demand streaming on Disney Plus worldwide. The streamer currently has season 1 of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans available for streaming, with the complete season 2 becoming available on June 7, 2023. Note that the show is titled “First Alaskans” on Disney Plus.
Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on Hulu
Episodes of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 2 are made available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The streamer doesn’t carry season 1 of the reality docuseries yet. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Stream Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 2 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on National Geographic. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Stream Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 2 on DirecTV
Cut the cord? DirecTV is a great way to keep up with cable content, including shows from channels like National Geographic. A five-day free trial is available, but you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans FAQs
Is Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on Netflix?
No, Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is not available to stream on Netflix.
Is Life Below Zero: First Alaskans on Amazon Prime?
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is not available to stream on Prime Video. However, you may be able to rent the reality docuseries from Amazon for a fee.
Where is the First Alaskans filmed?
The series is filmed across different locations in Alaska as it chronicles the lives of its cast. Some locations include the remote villages of Gambell, Pedro Bay, and Akhiok.
How can I watch all seasons of The Last Alaskans?
Not to be confused with the first Alaskans, The Last Alaskans is another reality docuseries that follows the lives of families living in the Alaskan wilderness. These families live in a protected area and in a few hundred years, their permits to live there will expire.
All four seasons of The Last Alaskans are available to stream on Discovery Plus.
