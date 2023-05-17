Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (also known as First Alaskans) is a spin-off from the fan favorite Life Below Zero franchise. Life Below Zero: First Alaskans takes us deep into the Alaskan landscape, giving us a rare look into the traditions and customs of Indigenous Alaskans. Here, they thrive in one of the most brutal environments on the planet by practicing sophisticated traditional techniques. Now, they fight to preserve their culture and way of life in the face of a rapidly changing world and 21st century challenges.