Unlimited bandwidth VPN: Download all you want
Break free of download limits set by your ISP and other VPN services. ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth.Get ExpressVPN
Unlimited bandwidth
No monthly cap. No ISP service throttling. With ExpressVPN, your VPN bandwidth is unlimited.Get ExpressVPN
Download as much as you want
Your VPN should give you freedom to use the internet as it was meant to be—without limits or walls. ExpressVPN enables you to download and access whatever you want, whenever you want it.Get ExpressVPN
Bypass ISP traffic shaping
ExpressVPN removes caps set by your internet service provider. It creates a 256-bit encrypted SSL-secured tunnel between you and the internet. Your ISP can’t see what download services you’re using, so it can’t limit your speeds or bandwidth.
Learn more about bandwidth throttling.Get ExpressVPN
Download with privacy
Stop sharing everything with your ISP
Your ISP is your gateway to the internet. It sees all of your website requests, internet searches, and download traffic. But can you really trust it? It’s just another corporation, after all. It might even be selling your internet traffic data to government agencies or other corporations.
When you’re connected with ExpressVPN on your computer and other devices, your ISP can’t see what you’re doing. Your web activity is private. Your searches are private. And your downloads are private.
Be anonymous online
Your identity and personal information are at risk of exposure when you go online without a VPN. ExpressVPN hides your IP address and location. It also protects your data with strong 256-bit encryption.
That means no one can intercept your internet traffic. And the websites you visit see only the IP address and location of the ExpressVPN server to which you’re connected—never yours. You can browse the web and download files freely and anonymously.
No activity logs and no connection logs
ExpressVPN thinks privacy is a fundamental right and does not keep activity or connection logs. The use of shared IP addresses means whatever you do can’t be traced back to you, either. So when you go online with ExpressVPN, your privacy is assured.
With the ExpressVPN network, there’s no need to worry about records of your online activity being shared with a third party—ExpressVPN doesn’t keep any.Get ExpressVPN
The most reliable ultra-fast VPN
Unlimited bandwidth is great. But you also need superfast download rates to make the most of it. ExpressVPN constantly optimizes its network to bring you blazing speeds. That way you can download freely and quickly.Get ExpressVPN
Browse unlimited
There’s more to ExpressVPN than downloading. With a network of servers spanning 94 countries worldwide, you can unblock any website in the world.
With ExpressVPN, you can access content that might be censored where you are. And you can always stay in touch with your news and social networks, even in countries where internet censorship restricts access to the web.
Other VPNs restrict you—ExpressVPN doesn’t
ExpressVPN has been a vocal champion of internet freedom since 2009. You have a right to download without restrictions. So while other VPN providers might cap your bandwidth, ExpressVPN never will.Get ExpressVPN
More great features
Risk-free 30-day trial
Love ExpressVPN’s unlimited bandwidth—or you’ll get a full refund.
User-friendly apps
Enjoy online privacy and freedom on all of your computers and devices.
World-class support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via 24/7 live chat for an immediate response!Get ExpressVPN