Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where and how to watch Bling Empire: New York

Where to watch Bling Empire: New York

Where to watch Bling Empire: New York

After the mega-success of reality series Bling Empire, it looks like we’ll once again get to witness lavish lifestyles and delicious drama, this time set in the city that never sleeps. Read on for all the details about Bling Empire: New York.

What is Bling Empire: New York about?

Bling Empire: New York | Official Clip | Netflix

Bling Empire is best summed up as the reality TV equivalent of Crazy Rich Asians. Centered around a group of wealthy East and Southeast Asian socialities, the show hones in on their lifestyles, relationships, and all the ups and downs that follow. A spin-off of the LA-based flagship series, Bling Empire: New York takes their influence further—bringing a new cast of jet-setters all the way to the Big Apple.

How and where to watch Bling Empire: New York

What is the Bling Empire: New York release date?

Bling Empire: New York will kick off the new year, debuting Friday, January 20, 2023.

Netflix

How to watch all episodes of Bling Empire: New York

Bling Empire: New York is available exclusively on Netflix.

Who is the cast of Bling Empire: New York?

Bling Empire: New York Season 1 | Official Teaser | Netflix

In keeping with its focus on ultra-elite Asians, the cast comprises a mix of familiar and new faces. Here’s who you can expect to see:

  • Dorothy Wang, actor and entrepreneur

  • Stephen Hung, entrepreneur and businessman, husband of Deborah Valdez-Hung

  • Deborah Valdez-Hung, lawyer and businesswoman, wife of Stephen Hung

  • Tina Leung, model, blogger, and stylist

  • Richard Chung, chief growth officer and philanthropist, partner of Vika

  • Vika, travel enthusiast, partner of Richard Chung

  • Lynn Ban, jewelry designer

  • Blake Abbie, editor-at-large

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More