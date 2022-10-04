Where to watch Bling Empire: New York
After the mega-success of reality series Bling Empire, it looks like we’ll once again get to witness lavish lifestyles and delicious drama, this time set in the city that never sleeps. Read on for all the details about Bling Empire: New York.
What is Bling Empire: New York about?
Bling Empire is best summed up as the reality TV equivalent of Crazy Rich Asians. Centered around a group of wealthy East and Southeast Asian socialities, the show hones in on their lifestyles, relationships, and all the ups and downs that follow. A spin-off of the LA-based flagship series, Bling Empire: New York takes their influence further—bringing a new cast of jet-setters all the way to the Big Apple.
What is the Bling Empire: New York release date?
Bling Empire: New York will kick off the new year, debuting Friday, January 20, 2023.
How to watch all episodes of Bling Empire: New York
Bling Empire: New York is available exclusively on Netflix.
Who is the cast of Bling Empire: New York?
In keeping with its focus on ultra-elite Asians, the cast comprises a mix of familiar and new faces. Here’s who you can expect to see:
Dorothy Wang, actor and entrepreneur
Stephen Hung, entrepreneur and businessman, husband of Deborah Valdez-Hung
Deborah Valdez-Hung, lawyer and businesswoman, wife of Stephen Hung
Tina Leung, model, blogger, and stylist
Richard Chung, chief growth officer and philanthropist, partner of Vika
Vika, travel enthusiast, partner of Richard Chung
Lynn Ban, jewelry designer
Blake Abbie, editor-at-large
