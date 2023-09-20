Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch ‘House of Villains’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘House of Villains’ online from anywhere in 2023

Only on reality TV villain will win the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Find out who wins on House of Villains. Here’s where to watch from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘House of Villains’ in another country?

While you can watch House of Villains by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘House of Villains’ online in the U.S.

Watch House of Villains with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None

Peacock is the streaming home of House of Villains. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service the day after they air on E!, where they’ll be available on-demand. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo carries E!, so you can watch episodes of House of Villains as they air weekly. Note that episodes are not available on-demand, so there's no way to watch them on Fubo after they air. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries E! and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Note that the cord cutter streams episodes live only. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Where to watch ‘House of Villains’ outside the U.S.

Hayu

Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is a great option to stream House of Villains. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

How to watch ‘House of Villains’ for free

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, and the show will not stream on the best free streaming services. You’ll need to sign up for a Peacock plan, which starts at 6 USD a month.

What is ‘House of Villains’ about?

"House of Villains" - Meet Your New Favorite Reality Show! | E!

Reality TV's legendary villains unite under one roof in House of Villains, competing to outwit, outmaneuver, and claim the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain' and a cash prize of 200,000 USD. Now, this is the show that’ll definitely bring on the drama. Get ready for a villainous showdown!

‘House of Villains’ release date

House of Villains airs weekly from October 12, 2023, on E! Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. The series premiere will also air on Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network.

‘House of Villains’ cast

E!'s House of Villains Compete For $200,000 | E!

Hosted by Community’s Joel McHale, House of Villain has put together a stellar cast of villains for its debut seasons. Oh, the drama is going to be next level!

  • Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 90 Day Fiancé

  • Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

  • Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, The Challenge: USA

  • Shake Chatterjee, Love Is Blind

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman, The Apprentice

  • Jonny Fairplay, Survivor

  • Bobby Lytes, Love & Hip Hop: Miami

  • Corinne Olympios, The Bachelorette

  • Tiffany "New York" Pollard, I Love New York

  • Tanisha Thomas, Bad Girls Club

