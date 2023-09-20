Watch ‘House of Villains’ online from anywhere in 2023 Watch ‘House of Villains’ online from anywhere in 2023
Only on reality TV villain will win the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Find out who wins on House of Villains. Here’s where to watch from wherever you are.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘House of Villains’ in another country?
While you can watch House of Villains by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Where to watch ‘House of Villains’ online in the U.S.
Watch House of Villains with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Peacock
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: None
Peacock is the streaming home of House of Villains. Episodes of the show will make it onto the service the day after they air on E!, where they’ll be available on-demand. U.S. fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Cord-cutter Fubo carries E!, so you can watch episodes of House of Villains as they air weekly. Note that episodes are not available on-demand, so there's no way to watch them on Fubo after they air. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
YouTube TV carries E! and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Note that the cord cutter streams episodes live only. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.
Where to watch ‘House of Villains’ outside the U.S.
Hayu
Price: From 7 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
If you’re outside the U.S., Hayu is a great option to stream House of Villains. The streamer carries all seasons of the show, and episodes from the new season should stream after they air. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.
How to watch ‘House of Villains’ for free
Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, and the show will not stream on the best free streaming services. You’ll need to sign up for a Peacock plan, which starts at 6 USD a month.
What is ‘House of Villains’ about?
Reality TV's legendary villains unite under one roof in House of Villains, competing to outwit, outmaneuver, and claim the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain' and a cash prize of 200,000 USD. Now, this is the show that’ll definitely bring on the drama. Get ready for a villainous showdown!
‘House of Villains’ release date
House of Villains airs weekly from October 12, 2023, on E! Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. The series premiere will also air on Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network.
‘House of Villains’ cast
Hosted by Community’s Joel McHale, House of Villain has put together a stellar cast of villains for its debut seasons. Oh, the drama is going to be next level!
Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 90 Day Fiancé
Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules
Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, The Challenge: USA
Shake Chatterjee, Love Is Blind
Omarosa Manigault Newman, The Apprentice
Jonny Fairplay, Survivor
Bobby Lytes, Love & Hip Hop: Miami
Corinne Olympios, The Bachelorette
Tiffany "New York" Pollard, I Love New York
Tanisha Thomas, Bad Girls Club
‘House of Villains’ FAQ
What channel is ‘House of Villains’ on?
House of Villains airs on E! And streams on Peacock.
Does Netflix have ‘House of Villains’?
No, House of Villains doesn’t stream on Netflix.
Does YouTube TV have ‘House of Villains’?
You can watch episodes of House of Villains live on YouTube TV. Note that the cord-cutter doesn’t stream the show on-demand, so you will need to tune in when it airs.
Is ‘House of Villains’ on Disney+?
No, House of Villains doesn’t stream on Disney Plus.
How long is ‘House of Villains’?
The premiere episode of House of Villains is 75 minutes long.
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!