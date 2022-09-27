Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise

It’s been an exciting year for Bachelor Nation fans, especially now that Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has wrapped up. In case you missed it (or just want to rewatch all the episodes), here’s how to watch 2022’s Bachelor in Paradise online!

What is Bachelor in Paradise about?

Bachelor in Paradise cast

A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise brings together past contestants from both shows to give these sexy singletons another shot at love—this time in a beautiful Mexican beachside resort.

Unlike its sister shows, Paradise offers its contestants equal opportunities to give each other roses. And to turn up the drama, the show introduces new contestants with each week’s lineup. In other words, it’s a must-watch for any Bachelor fan!

Bachelor in Paradise couple

When does Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 come out?

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise premiered September 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes aired at the same time every week, and the finale aired two months later on November 22.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise

All seasons of Bachelor in Paradise are available on Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming services with select Bachelor in Paradise seasons include Hulu, HBO Max, ABC, and Citytv.

Hulu logo.

Stream Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu

Hulu has a few seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, namely seasons 1, 2, 3, and 8 (the most recent season). If you’re new to Hulu, there’s a 30-day free trial to take advantage of!

Play button symbol.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has all the BiP seasons in one place, though they’re sold separately. You can choose to purchase them by episode or by each season.

HBO Max Spain logo.

Stream Bachelor in Paradise on HBO Max

If you’re watching through the aforementioned Hulu, you may also want to pair it with HBO Max for a more complete Bachelor in Paradise viewing experience: The streaming platform carries seasons 4-6 of the series.

ABC logo

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise on ABC

When the show is airing in season, ABC is the place to go. Now that the latest season has wrapped up, you can still stream it via abc.com or with the ABC app. It’s free to watch, though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.

Citytv logo

Catch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 on Citytv

Citytv is another streaming service that offers Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Like ABC, it’s also free to watch and is a great option for those residing in Canada—though you’ll need to provide your cable credentials to stream.

Who was in Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast

ESPN analyst and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer hosted this year’s Paradise, while the cast comprised a record-43 contestants, including:

  • Romeo Alexander, from Bachelorette Season 18

  • Michael Allio, from Bachelorette Season 17

  • Shanae Ankney, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Jill Chin, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Brittany Galvin, from Bachelor Season 25

  • Justin Glaze, from Bachelorette Season 17

  • Hunter Haag, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Sierra Jackson, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Brandon Jones, from Bachelorette Season 18

  • Hailey Malles, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Kira Mengistu, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Lace Morris, from Bachelor Season 20

  • Logan Palmer, from Bachelorette Season 19

  • Genevieve Parisi, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Jacob Rapini, from Bachelorette Season 19

  • Serene Russell, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Andrew Spencer, from Bachelorette Season 17

  • Teddi Wright, from Bachelor Season 26

  • Casey Woods, from Bachelorette Season 18

FAQ: Bachelor in Paradise

Is Bachelor in Paradise on Amazon Prime or Netflix?
Is Bachelor in Paradise on Paramount Plus?
Is Bachelor in Paradise on HBO Max?
When is Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 coming out?
Where was Bachelor in Paradise filmed?
Which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together?
Is Bachelor in Paradise scripted?
What do you win on Bachelor in Paradise?

Want more of The Bachelor?

Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour podcast

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits.

Click Bait Bachelor podcast

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile, as they break down the craziest pop culture stories, happenings, and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out The Bachelor podcast

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who share anecdotes and deeper conversations about life and love, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More