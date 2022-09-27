Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise
It’s been an exciting year for Bachelor Nation fans, especially now that Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has wrapped up. In case you missed it (or just want to rewatch all the episodes), here’s how to watch 2022’s Bachelor in Paradise online!
What is Bachelor in Paradise about?
A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise brings together past contestants from both shows to give these sexy singletons another shot at love—this time in a beautiful Mexican beachside resort.
Unlike its sister shows, Paradise offers its contestants equal opportunities to give each other roses. And to turn up the drama, the show introduces new contestants with each week’s lineup. In other words, it’s a must-watch for any Bachelor fan!
When does Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 come out?
The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise premiered September 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes aired at the same time every week, and the finale aired two months later on November 22.
How to watch Bachelor in Paradise
All seasons of Bachelor in Paradise are available on Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming services with select Bachelor in Paradise seasons include Hulu, HBO Max, ABC, and Citytv.
Stream Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu
Hulu has a few seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, namely seasons 1, 2, 3, and 8 (the most recent season). If you’re new to Hulu, there’s a 30-day free trial to take advantage of!
Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has all the BiP seasons in one place, though they’re sold separately. You can choose to purchase them by episode or by each season.
Stream Bachelor in Paradise on HBO Max
If you’re watching through the aforementioned Hulu, you may also want to pair it with HBO Max for a more complete Bachelor in Paradise viewing experience: The streaming platform carries seasons 4-6 of the series.
How to watch Bachelor in Paradise on ABC
When the show is airing in season, ABC is the place to go. Now that the latest season has wrapped up, you can still stream it via abc.com or with the ABC app. It’s free to watch, though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.
Catch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 on Citytv
Citytv is another streaming service that offers Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Like ABC, it’s also free to watch and is a great option for those residing in Canada—though you’ll need to provide your cable credentials to stream.
Who was in Bachelor in Paradise 2022?
ESPN analyst and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer hosted this year’s Paradise, while the cast comprised a record-43 contestants, including:
Romeo Alexander, from Bachelorette Season 18
Michael Allio, from Bachelorette Season 17
Shanae Ankney, from Bachelor Season 26
Jill Chin, from Bachelor Season 26
Brittany Galvin, from Bachelor Season 25
Justin Glaze, from Bachelorette Season 17
Hunter Haag, from Bachelor Season 26
Sierra Jackson, from Bachelor Season 26
Brandon Jones, from Bachelorette Season 18
Hailey Malles, from Bachelor Season 26
Kira Mengistu, from Bachelor Season 26
Lace Morris, from Bachelor Season 20
Logan Palmer, from Bachelorette Season 19
Genevieve Parisi, from Bachelor Season 26
Jacob Rapini, from Bachelorette Season 19
Serene Russell, from Bachelor Season 26
Andrew Spencer, from Bachelorette Season 17
Teddi Wright, from Bachelor Season 26
Casey Woods, from Bachelorette Season 18
FAQ: Bachelor in Paradise
Is Bachelor in Paradise on Amazon Prime or Netflix?
Every season of Bachelor in Paradise is available for purchase on Amazon Prime. At the moment, Netflix doesn’t have any of the Bachelor in Paradise seasons.
Is Bachelor in Paradise on Paramount Plus?
At the moment, Bachelor in Paradise isn’t on Paramount+. However, you can stream other reality TV shows such as Survivor, The Amazing Race, and RuPaul’s Drag Race on Paramount+!
Is Bachelor in Paradise on HBO Max?
Yes, though not every season is available. HBO Max currently has Seasons 4-6 of Bachelor in Paradise.
When is Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 coming out?
There’s no word yet on when Season 9 will be out, though given that there’s been a new season nearly every year, it’s highly likely that there’ll be a new Bachelor in Paradise season in 2023. Stay tuned!
Where was Bachelor in Paradise filmed?
Since its second season, the series has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico. What’s more, the resort is open to visitors, so you can choose to visit and live out your Bachelor in Paradise fantasy!
Which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together?
At the moment, about 15 couples are still together after their time on the show. This includes Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon from Season 2, and Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Season 6.
Is Bachelor in Paradise scripted?
Bachelor in Paradise isn’t scripted, per se. Though the conflicts, storylines, and connections seen on-screen aren’t pre-written, the show’s producers do push for certain directions to amp up the drama.
What do you win on Bachelor in Paradise?
True love, of course! No, really. Unlike other dating reality shows such as Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t conclude with a grand prize at the end of the series. However, the contestants do receive a daily paycheck for appearing on the show, and a pretty sweet beach vacation!
Want more of The Bachelor?
Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:
Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits.
Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile, as they break down the craziest pop culture stories, happenings, and headlines of the week.
Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who share anecdotes and deeper conversations about life and love, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.
What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.
