Get ready for the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)! Here’s all you need to know about the drama-filled season, including all the ways to watch it.
What is The Real Housewives of Atlanta about?
The show that gave us the internet’s favorite real housewife, NeNe Leakes, is back for its 15th season. The long-running show follows the fabulous lives of several affluent women residing in Atlanta. NeNe Leakes departed the show after season 12 and left a meme-sized hole in her wake, but RHOA continues to bring on all the drama and sass you could ever want.
RHOA 2023 promises to have it all; in fact there’s even more relationship drama, changing family dynamics, new flames, and the unexpected return of past cast members. The ladies are trying to get to a “healing space,” but life sure has other plans in store.
The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.
When will Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premiere?
Mark your calendars! 2023’s season of RHOA premieres on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes drop weekly on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock. No word yet on how long the season will be, but past seasons come in at around 20 episodes.
Where to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online
You’ll be able to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta 2023 on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu. Past seasons of the reality program are available on Prime Video.
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of RHOA Season 15 weekly on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons.
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online on Peacock
If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives, you've got to have Peacock. Episodes of RHOA 2023 will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock. The streamer also carries all past seasons of the reality show, so you can binge in preparation for the new season. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with RHOA Season 15 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on Bravo. You can also find past seasons of RHOA on the streamer. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta online on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is perfect for watching the latest season of RHOA. New episodes land on Hayu the day after they’re released in the U.S., and the streamer also carries all past seasons of RHOA for catch-up. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
Hayu is currently only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Watch older seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta online on Prime Video
Another way to catch up on older seasons of RHOA is to purchase past seasons on Prime Video. Seasons 1-14 are available now.
Watch past episodes of RHOA Season 14 online on ITVX
British fans can catch select episodes of RHOA Season 14 on ITV’s streaming platform ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). The best part? Streaming on ITVX is totally free—you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.
Who is in The Real Housewives of Atlanta?
RHOA Season 15 will see the return of a few unexpected faces. The main cast of season 15 includes:
Courtney Rhodes
Drew Sidora
Kandi Burruss
Kenya Moore
Marlo Hampton
Monyetta Shaw
Sanya Richards-Ross
Shereé Whitfield
In the show’s teaser trailer, we also spied some former RHOA making an appearance. Get ready for the return of Cynthia Bailey, DeShawn Snow, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Lisa Wu.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta FAQs
Where can I watch all the seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?
Binge all seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV, and Hayu. If you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service, you can also purchase every prior season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Prime Video.
How can I watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Firestick?
You can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta the day after they air by downloading the Bravo app onto your Firestick. If you have a Peacock account, downloading the Peacock app onto your Firestick is another great way to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
To download apps on your Firestick, simply search for the app from the “Find” menu on the Firestick home screen.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta in South Africa?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta is not currently available for streaming in South Africa.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the UK?
British fans can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on streaming service Hayu. Alternatively, fans can stream four episodes of RHOA Season 14 for free on ITVX.
Is The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Netflix?
No, Netflix doesn’t stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta. You will need a Peacock or YouTube TV subscription to watch the show online.
