The show that gave us the internet’s favorite real housewife, NeNe Leakes, is back for its 15th season. The long-running show follows the fabulous lives of several affluent women residing in Atlanta. NeNe Leakes departed the show after season 12 and left a meme-sized hole in her wake, but RHOA continues to bring on all the drama and sass you could ever want.

RHOA 2023 promises to have it all; in fact there’s even more relationship drama, changing family dynamics, new flames, and the unexpected return of past cast members. The ladies are trying to get to a “healing space,” but life sure has other plans in store.



The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and more.