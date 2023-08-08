Where to watch Superfan online
It’s the ultimate celebrity pop quiz! Superfan brings together longtime fans of six superstar musicians, where they’ll compete to be crowned their favorite celebrity’s biggest fan. Read on for all the ways to stream Superfan!
What is Superfan about?
Celebrity trivia meets reality competition, Superfan features six artists with their supporters as the show’s contestants. The contestants will get to meet their idol up close and prove they deserve the title of their idol’s biggest fan through a series of fun challenges.
The confirmed celebrities for Superfan are Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, and Kelsea Ballerini.
When does Superfan release?
Superfan premieres on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9pm ET, with new episodes releasing weekly.
Where to stream Superfan for free online
CBS is the home of the Superfan series, and episodes will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. Don’t have cable? Not to worry—you can still live stream every episode of Superfan via Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV—and they all come with free trials!
How to watch Superfan on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS, and Superfan episodes are expected to land on the streamer the same time they air on TV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Stream Superfan 2023 on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with Superfan. The streamer carries CBS, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo also has a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Stream Superfan episodes on YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another excellent cord-cutting alternative. The streamer carries CBS, so you can keep up with Superfan as it airs. Episodes typically make it onto the service the day after they air. YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
How to watch Superfan on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, so you can stream the latest episodes of Superfan as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Who is in the Superfan cast?
Besides its aforementioned celebrity guest stars, the show is hosted by entertainment reporter Keltie Knight and TV personality Nate Burleson.
Superfan FAQs
What channel is Superfan on?
Superfan is on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount Plus.
Where can I watch Superfan in USA?
If you’re in the U.S., you can easily tune in to Superfan on CBS or stream it via Paramount Plus weekly starting August 9.
How can I watch Superfan in Canada?
Canadian viewers can watch Superfan on Global TV, with episodes landing on the Global TV App the day after they air.
How can I watch Superfan in the UK?
How to watch Superfan in Australia?
Is Superfan on Discovery Plus?
Superfan isn’t on Discovery Plus at the moment, but you can watch it on Paramount Plus!
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!