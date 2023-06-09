After suffering a ratings decline, RHONY is back and revamped! New cast, new energy, new problems…? Well, not quite. In typical Real Housewives fashion, the new cast members grapple with marital problems, discord with each other, and lavish trips. While the show seems to be exactly the same, a new cast should reinvigorate the RHONY formula, hopefully, to great effect.

The new cast hails from all over New York and possesses different, “really cool jobs,” all while allegedly being connected to one another outside of the show. Perhaps of note, the upcoming season 14 will see the first openly gay housewife on the Real Housewives franchise. More about the cast in the section below!

Also announced at Bravocon 2023 is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will feature former RHONY housewives like Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. It’ll stream exclusively on Peacock, with more details coming soon.



The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and more.