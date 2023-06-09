Where to Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Where to Watch The Real Housewives of New York City
The new season of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is almost upon us! Here’s all you need to know about the drama-filled show, including all the ways to binge it before it returns.
What is The Real Housewives of New York City about?
After suffering a ratings decline, RHONY is back and revamped! New cast, new energy, new problems…? Well, not quite. In typical Real Housewives fashion, the new cast members grapple with marital problems, discord with each other, and lavish trips. While the show seems to be exactly the same, a new cast should reinvigorate the RHONY formula, hopefully, to great effect.
The new cast hails from all over New York and possesses different, “really cool jobs,” all while allegedly being connected to one another outside of the show. Perhaps of note, the upcoming season 14 will see the first openly gay housewife on the Real Housewives franchise. More about the cast in the section below!
Also announced at Bravocon 2023 is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will feature former RHONY housewives like Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. It’ll stream exclusively on Peacock, with more details coming soon.
The uber-successful The Real Housewives franchise has spawned several spin-offs and offshoots—including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and more.
When will The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premiere?
Mark your calendars! The revamped RHONY premieres on Sunday, July 16. As with all Real Housewives shows, episodes drop weekly on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock.
Where to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online
In typical Real Housewives fashion, you’ll be able to watch The Real Housewives of New York City 2023 on Bravo TV, Peacock, and Hayu when it premieres on July 16.
Watch The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo
U.S. cable network Bravo TV will air every episode of RHONY Season 14 weekly on Sundays from July 16. You can watch every new episode as it airs if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website, which also has every episode from past seasons.
Watch The Real Housewives of New York City online on Peacock
If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives, Peacock is a must. When RHONY 2023 airs in July, new episodes will be available for next-day streaming on the service. The streamer also carries all past seasons of the reality show. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Watch The Real Housewives of New York City on YouTube TV
If you have a YouTube TV account, you can keep up with RHONY Season 14 as it airs. New episodes are added the day after broadcast on Bravo. You can also find past seasons of RHOA on the streamer. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access YouTube TV.
Stream The Real Housewives of New York City online on Hayu
If you’re outside of the U.S., streaming service Hayu is perfect for keeping up with every season of RHONY. Hayu carries every season of the show, and season 14 will premiere on the service in July with next-day streaming. New to Hayu? You can enjoy a seven-day free trial!
Hayu is currently only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
Watch older seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City online on Prime Video
Another way to catch up on older seasons of RHONY is to purchase past seasons on Prime Video. Seasons 1-13 are available now.
Who is in The Real Housewives of New York City?
New cast, who ‘dis? Here are the new housewives taking RHONY by the horns!
Brynn Whitefield: Freelance communications consultant and former PR lead for Assembly
Erin Dana Lichy: Luxury real estate agent and owner of design firm Homegirl
Jenna Lyons: Former creative director and president of J. Crew. She’s also the first openly gay housewife on the franchise
Jessel Taank: Brand consultant and fashion publicist
Sai De Silva: Fashion blogger and YouTuber
Ubah Hassan: Model and relative of Real Housewives of Dubai cast member, Chanel Ayan
The Real Housewives of New York City FAQs
Is The Real Housewives of New York City canceled?
No, RHONY is not canceled. The show will return for its 14th season on July 16, 2023 with a brand new cast of housewives.
Where can I watch all the seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City?
Binge all seasons, including the reunions, of The Real Housewives of New York City on streaming services Peacock and Hayu.
If you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service, you can also purchase every prior season of The Real Housewives of New York City on Prime Video.
Where can I watch all the Real Housewives shows?
You can watch all versions of the Real Housewives on Bravo and you can stream them online via Peacock.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of New York City in the UK?
If you’re in the UK, you can watch all seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on streaming service Hayu.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of New York City in Australia?
In Australia, you can watch all seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on streaming service Hayu.
What is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy?
The new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will assemble former housewives from the RHONY series. Little is known about the RHONY centric season of the spin-off show, other than that it’ll stream exclusively on Peacock.
